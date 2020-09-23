Tomah volleyball sweeps Baraboo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls volleyball team improved to 2-1 with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 victory at Baraboo Monday.

Lauren Noth led the hitting attack with 13 kills and four service aces. Abby Nick added four kills.

The Timberwolves got significant production from their defense. Ella Plueger, Asha Eckelberg and Jaylin Rezin combined for 30 digs. Plueger also led the setters with 17 assists, while Eckelberg had 12.

Two days earlier, the Timberwolves hosted Black River Falls and posted a 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 victory.

Noth delivered a strong overall match with 10 kills, three aces and 11 digs.

Danika Koput and Jenna Tracy both had seven kills.

Plueger had 19 assists, and Eckelberg added nine.

Rezin had 10 digs, and Koput had six.

Makayla Nortman led Black River Falls with six kills, six digs and three aces.

Tomah returns to action Monday, Sept. 28 with a home match against Mauston. The varsity reserve and junior varsity matches start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.