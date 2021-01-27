Tomah-Warrens Sportsman’s Alliance Fisheree Feb. 13 on Lake Tomah

The Tomah-Warrens Sportsman’s Alliance will hold its annual Fisheree on Lake Tomah on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Fisheree is open to the public, and there is no entry fee. Adult and youth cash prizes will be awarded multiple fish categories.

Food and beverages will be available at the TWSA trailer located in Winnebago Park.

Raffle tickets are being sold now for a number of sporting prizes, which will be awarded at the end of the fisheree (need not be present to win).

Tickets can be purchased at the trailer the day of the fisheree.

In addition, raffles will be held on the ice throughout the day of the Fisheree.

The winners of these raffles will be announced at the end of each raffle.

