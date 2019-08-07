The Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance will host a summit on chronic wasting disease Saturday, Aug. 17 from 3-6 p.m. at the club grounds, 26143 Broadway Ave., Warrens.
The meeting is sponsored by Coulee Region Quality Deer Management Association and Monroe County CWD Task Force.
Guest speakers are Bryan Richards, United States Geological Survey disease coordinator, and Doug Duren, Richland County landowner/conservationist. They will discuss how CWD impacts the deer herd and deer hunting.
There will be free snacks and refreshments, and brats, hot dogs and cold beverages will be available for purchase after the meeting.
