Tomah claimed the Division 2 team championship at the two-day Wisconsin Dells Invitational held at Christmas Mountain Golf Resort.
The Timberwolves posted the low score both days and finished with a two-day total of 753 to easily out-distance second-place Portage.
“We had two great days at Wisconsin Dells,” Tomah coach Tonya Gnewikow said.
Tomah freshman Sophie Pokela finished third out of 41 golfers. She shot a 91 Tuesday and a 90 Wednesday for a two-day total 181. She was seven strokes behind medalist Sophie Denure of Portage.
Tomah had three other top-10 finishers.
Sarah Peterson finished fourth with scores of 88 and 99 totaling 187. Hannah Zhu was eighth (101-93-195), and Jayda Zhu was 10th (97-99-196). Madeline Adler rounded out Tomah’s scoring by finishing 18th (96-11-207).
Team scores: Tomah 753, Portage 802, Osseo-Fairchild 823, Reedsburg 828, Wisconsin Dells 832, Arcadia 842, Black River Falls 859, Little Chute 875.
Stoughton won the Division 1 title with a 680 score, and Wauwatosa’s Rachel Kauffin was the overall meet medalist at 143.
The Timberwolves compete at the Holmen Invitational Tuesday and launch the Mississippi Valley Conference season Thursday, Aug. 23 with a trip to Onalaska’s home course at Coulee Golf Bowl.
Tomah returns to nonconference action Saturday, Aug. 25 with an invitational at Sparta’s River Run Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
