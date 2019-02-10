Eleven Tomah High School wrestlers extended their seasons by at least another week.
The Timberwolves qualified nearly their entire team for sectional competition after a competitive showing at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Holmen Regional. Only one of Tomah's 12 entrants failed to advance to the Verona Sectional set for Saturday, Feb. 16.
While Tomah didn't have any regional champions, four will advance as runners-up.
The 160-pound match ended in an upset when Jeremiah Nagel of La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan defeated Tomah's Marques Fritsche 5-2. Fritsche had defeated Nagel 11-0 in a dual just eight days earlier. Fritsche got a bye in the first round and gained a 19-4 victory over Reedsburg's Kaden Reuterskiold in the semifinals.
Fritsche will take a 39-6 record into the sectional.
Tomah's other second-place finishers were Caden Griffin (106), Thor Lass (182) and Kaden Hericks (195).
Griffin (31-13) reached the 30-win plateau by pinning Kallix Roe of Central/Logan in the semifinals. He was pinned in the finals by top-seeded Parker Kratochvill of Holmen and held on to second place by beating Chase Beckett of Portage 4-2 in the wrestleback.
Thor Lass (16-11) pinned his opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals before getting pinned in the final.
Kaden Hericks (29-12) also pinned his first two opponents, including a lightning-quick 14-second pin of Reedsburg's Joe Statz in the semifinals. He lost the championship bout in a major decision and claimed second with a 5-1 wrestleback victory over Holmen's Caleb Butler.
Tomah's other sectional qualifiers:
- Third - Caleb Pollack (113), Nate Boulton (132), Sam Linzmeier (145), Jairon Pierce (170), Colby Von Haden (220), Hayden Larson (285).
- Fourth - Braden Bemis (120).
The Timberwolves traveled to Holmen with a big hole in their lineup. Dawson Lambert, a senior with a 24-5 record at 120, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He was gunning for his third straight WIAA state meet.
Tomah also didn't enter a wrestler at 152.
Holmen won the Regional and advanced to Tuesday's team Sectional in Tomah against Waunakee. The winner moves on to the state team tournament March 1-2 at the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison.
Team scores: Holmen 259.5, Baraboo 201, Tomah 187.5, Sparta 136, Portage 116, Central/Logan 111, Reedsburg 105, Onalaska/Onalaska Luther 21.
Sectional action at Verona starts at 10 a.m. The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state individual tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison Feb. 21-23.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
