Tomah wrestlers advance 10 to Verona Sectional

The Tomah High School wrestling team will send 10 wrestlers to sectional competition in Verona this week.

The Timberwolves advanced most of their entrants Feb. 15 at the WIAA Division 1 regional at Holmen.

Marques Fritsche (170 pounds) was Tomah's lone regional champion. He ran his record to 16-0 by winning a technical fall in the semifinals against Holmen's Armandin Ranaivoson and taking just 34 seconds to pin Baraboo's Aiden Estes in the final. Estes had won 30 of 34 matches before facing Fritsche.

Gavin Finch (106), Sam Linzmeier (160) and Hayden Larson (285) finished second for the Timberwolves. Caleb Pollack (113) and Benny Bemis (120) finished third; and Caden Griffin (132), Nate Boulton (138), Logan Boulton (145) and Thor Lass (195) finished fourth. The top four in each bracket advance to the sectional.

Holmen won the regional and will advance to the team sectional Feb. 18 at Middeton.

Team scores: Holmen 241.5, Tomah 182.5, Baraboo 164.5, Sauk Prairie 162, Sparta 133, Reedsburg 130.5, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 57, Onalaska/Onalaska Luther 29.

Wrestling at the Verona Sectional begins Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. The top two from each weight class advance to the individual state tournament in Madison Feb. 27-29 at the Kohl Center.

