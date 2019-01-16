Led by individual champions Caleb Pollack and Dawson Lambert, the Tomah High School wrestling team claimed first place at the Chippewa Falls Invitational Saturday at Chippewa Falls High School.
The Timberwolves had top-six placewinners in every division of the 11-team tournament, which didn’t go unnoticed by Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden.
“We scored points in every weight,” Von Haden said. “The team was happy to win the tournament and would like to keep it rolling going forward.”
It was a big tournament for Pollack, who bided his time with the junior varsity until teammate Caden Griffin got down to 106 pounds. Pollack has compiled a 15-11 record since then, including two first-period pins at Chippewa Falls.
The pins set up a championship match against Shane Larson of Clear Lake. Pollack won a major decision, 9-1.
“(Pollack) was aggressive and wrestled well in the top position, getting multiple turns,” Von Haden said.
Lambert wrestled in a bracket that featured only one other wrestler with a winning record. Von Haden said Lambert “wasn’t really tested but did what he needed to to win the championship.” He boosted his record to 24-4.
Three other Tomah wrestlers − Marques Fritsche (160), Thor Lass (170) and Kaden Hericks (195) − advanced to the championship round and took second.
Fritsche had one of the tougher draws in the tournament. The four semifinalists had a combined record 85-26, and Fritsche was edged in the title match 8-6 by Ty Guden (18-2) of Edgar. Fritsche’s record is 29-5.
Other Tomah placewinners:
- Third—Griffin (106), Braden Bemis (126), Owen Walters (138), Sam Linzmeier (145).
- Fourth—Logan Boulton (132), Jacob Roberts (182), Colby Von Haden (220), Hayden Larson (285).
- Sixth—Nate Boulton (132), Dakota Meyers (152).
Team scores: Tomah 215.5, Edgar 156.5, New Richmond 149, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 123, Spring Valley/Elmwood 108, Clear Lake 105, Chippewa Falls 85.5, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 83, Glenwood City 66.5, Verona 51, Mondovi 26.
The Timberwolves travel to the Wausau East Invitational Saturday, Jan. 19 staring at 10 a.m.
