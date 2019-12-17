Tomah wrestlers finish second a home invitational

The Tomah High School wrestling team didn't claim any individual titles Saturday but still had a big day at the Tomah Scramble.
Half of Tomah's wrestlers finished in the top three during the 14-team invitational held at Tomah High School. The strength up and down the lineup led Tomah to second place in the team standings.
"I thought the boys wrestled pretty well," Von Haden said. "We had many guys place high, which accounted for a lot of team points."
Gavin Finch (113 pounds), Nate Boulton (138) and Hayden Larson (285) all finished second.
Finch (9-2) won four of five matches. His only loss was a 9-2 decision to Lancaster's Remington Bontreger, who improved his record to 10-0.
Boulton (9-2) won three decisions. He was defeated in the title match by Baraboo's Brandon Jesse, who is undefeated in 12 bouts.
Larson won three pins and a decision. His only loss came against Alec Francis of Caledonia/Houston (Minnesota).
Caleb Pollack (120), Sam Linzmeier (160), Thor Lass (170) and Jairon Pierce (182) finished third.
Pollack (10-1) suffered his first loss of the season in a 3-2 decision against undefeated Brandon Ross of Caledonia/Houston. Pollack won three other matches by pin.
Linzmeier (8-3) won two pins and a decision before losing his final match.
Lass (6-5) won three of his five matches. He pinned two opponents and earned a technical fall.
Pierce (8-3) wrestled his way into the championship bracket and claimed third place with a 12-5 victory over Allen Cohen of Lancaster.
Tomah's other placewinners:
- Fourth - Braden Bemis (132).
- Fifth - Colby Von Haden (220).
- Sixth - Landon Bloom (106), Benny Bemis (126), Logan Boulton (145).
- Seventh - Connor Perry (195).
- Eighth - Thai Davis (152).
Team scores: Lancaster 420.5, Tomah 379.5, Baraboo 377.5, Caledonia/Houston 373.5, Westby 297, Osseo Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 240, Mosinee 236.5, Royall 228, Richland Center 218.5, Mauston 205, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 167, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 166, Cashton 120, River Ridge/Cassville 117.
Von Haden was pleased with Tomah's team score.
"I think it shows the balance in our team this year," he said. "We have solid wrestlers from bottom to top who all compete well, which makes for a fun dual team."
The Timberwolves compete at the Richland Center Invitational Dec. 21 before heading to the two-day Bi-State Classic in La Crosse Dec. 27-28.
The next home match is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown Jan. 9 vs. Holmen.
