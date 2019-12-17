Tomah wrestlers finish second a home invitational

The Tomah High School wrestling team didn't claim any individual titles Saturday but still had a big day at the Tomah Scramble.

Half of Tomah's wrestlers finished in the top three during the 14-team invitational held at Tomah High School. The strength up and down the lineup led Tomah to second place in the team standings.

"I thought the boys wrestled pretty well," Von Haden said. "We had many guys place high, which accounted for a lot of team points."

Gavin Finch (113 pounds), Nate Boulton (138) and Hayden Larson (285) all finished second.

Finch (9-2) won four of five matches. His only loss was a 9-2 decision to Lancaster's Remington Bontreger, who improved his record to 10-0.

Boulton (9-2) won three decisions. He was defeated in the title match by Baraboo's Brandon Jesse, who is undefeated in 12 bouts.

Larson won three pins and a decision. His only loss came against Alec Francis of Caledonia/Houston (Minnesota).

Caleb Pollack (120), Sam Linzmeier (160), Thor Lass (170) and Jairon Pierce (182) finished third.