The Tomah High School wrestling team produced three champions at the Richland Center Invitational Dec. 15 at Richland Center High School.
Dawson Lambert (120 pounds), Braden Bemis (126) and Marques Fritsche all won their weight classes, and the Timberwolves finished second in the 17-team field.
“The kids wrestled well at Richland Center,” Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. “Champions wrestled well as did the guys who got second. We were solid all day long.”
Lambert and Fritsche remained undefeated on the season.
Lambert boosted his record to 10-0 with a first period pin over Colton Sime of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro. It was just the second loss for Sime in 14 matches.
Fritsche stayed unbeaten with an 8-6 overtime victory against Monroe’s Patrick Reilly. It was Reilly’s first loss in 10 matches, while Fritsche improved to 15-0.
Bemis improved his record to 7-3 with a 42-second pin in the championship round over Richland Center’s Gus Donavan.
Nate Boulton had his undefeated run end in the title match at 132 pounds. His record fell to 14-1 after getting pinned by Julian Purney of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro.
Two other Tomah wrestlers finished second. Caden Griffin reached the title match at 113, where he lost a 10-1 decision to Tristen Gilbertson of Belmont/Platteville, and Kaden Hericks wrestled for a championship at 195, where he was pinned by Will Schafer of Belmont/Platteville.
Other Tomah placewinners:
- Third—Jairon Pierce, 170.
- Sixth—Sam Linzmeier, 152.
- Seventh—Colby Von Haden, 220.
- Eighth—Bodee Littlegeorge, 138; Owen Walters, 145.
Team scores: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 322.5, Tomah 262.5, Baraboo 167, Monroe 165, Riverdale 148, Belmont/Platteville 137, Reedsburg 137, Ithaca/Weston 132, Boscobel 131, Wisconsin Dells 124, Mauston 113, Richland Center 100, Belleville/New Glarus 86, Cochrane-Fountain City 78, Hillsboro 54, Cashton 53.5, River Ridge 31.
Thursday, the Timberwolves opened their Mississippi Valley Conference season with a 56-15 loss at Holmen. Lambert won a major decision and Fritsche scored a pin to keep their undefeated strings alive. Boulton scored Tomah’s other victory.
Holmen, ranked second in Division 1, won its 21st straight MVC dual.
On Dec. 28-29, Tomah competes at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse. Von Haden said his team is well-prepared for the massive 45-team tournament held at the La Crosse Center.
“I think we are where we want to be − a few guys need to get healthy,” Von Haden said. “I’m looking forward to Bi-State and seeing where we stand with the best guys in the state. We would like to get multiple guys on the podium and everyone else win matches.”
Tomah returns to MVC action with a Thursday, Jan. 3 dual against Onalaska/Onalaska Luther at Tomah High School. The junior varsity matches start at 6:15 p.m., followed by the varsity 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.