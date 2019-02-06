The Tomah High School wrestling team finished the regular season with a split of its last two dual matches.
Tomah defeated La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 64-16 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Feb. 1 and lost 43-30 in a nonconference decision at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro Tuesday in a match that was rescheduled from Jan. 29.
The Timberwolves finished with a 4-1 record in the MVC and a 12-4 overall mark.
In the match against Central/Logan, Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden defeated a team coached by his son Tyler Von Haden and clinched second place in the MVC standings.
The Timberwolves won nine of the 11 contested matches. The marquee match was at 160 pounds, where Marques Fritsche improved his record 35-5 with an 11-0 victory over Jeremiah Nagel (24-7).
At 182, Tomah's Thor Lass found himself on the wrong side of a pair of 3-point near-falls before pinning Harper Jankowski with 40 seconds left in the match.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro took advantage of three Tomah forfeits to gain its winning margin. The Timberwolves won six of the 11 contested matches, including pins from Owen Walters (138), Fritsche (160), Jairon Pierce (170) and Hayden Larson (285).
The Timberwolves begin post-season action Saturday with a trip to the WIAA Division 1 Holmen Sectional. The top wrestlers from each weight class will advance to the Feb. 16 sectional in Verona, while the top team advances to the team sectional Tuesday, Feb. 12 in Tomah.
The state tournament is Feb. 21-23 in Madison.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
