Tomah wrestlers win MVC opener at Onalaska

There weren't many six-minute matches at Onalaska Thursday.

The Tomah High School wrestling team generated most of its points by pins and forfeits during a 76-4 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over Onalaska/Onalaska Luther. The Timberwolves improved their dual record to 4-2.

"We wrestled fine − did a nice job of getting pins," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said.

Half of the 14 matches were decided by forfeit, which accounted for 42 of the Timberwolves' points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five Tomah wrestlers − Nate Boulton, Hayden Larson, Gavin Finch, Benny Bemis and Braden Bemis − won by pin. Connor Perry won by major decision, and the Hilltoppers got their only victory with a major decision at 220 pounds.

In the junior varsity match, Reid Spolum, Jaden Brown, Harley Antone, Brandon Betthauser, Ethan Gearing and Austin Finningan all won by pin.

The Timberwolves travel to Mauston for a nonconference dual Dec. 19 and compete at the Richland Center Invitational Dec. 21.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

TOMAH 76 ONALAKSA/ONALASKA LUTHER 4

138 - N. Boulton (T) pinned Stuebs 1:35. 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 106, 120 - Tomah received forfeits. 195 - Perry (T) def. Olsen 11-2. 220 - Blom (O) def. Von Haden 14-1. 285 - Larson (T) pinned Tracy 3:39. 113 - Finch (T) pinned Chiquini 3:37. 126 - Be. Bemis (T) pinned Herman 3:27. 132 - Br. Bemis (T) pinned Buchannan 1:38.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.