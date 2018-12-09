The Tomah High School wrestling team produced three champions at the Tomah Scramble Saturday at Tomah High School.
Dawson Lambert (126), Nate Boulton (132) and Marques Fritsche (160) won their weight divisions and emerged from the tournament with undefeated records.
The Timberwolves finished third among the 14 teams in the field.
It was the first action of the season for Lambert, a senior who was a state tournament qualifier at 113 last season. He defeated previously unbeaten Caiden Buehler of West Salem/Bangor 11-4 in the match that decided first place. Lambert won four other matches, including a 6-1 victory over Westby’s Logan Turben, who lost for just the second time in 11 matches.
Boulton won five matches to top a 10-wrestler field. He improved his record to 10-0, and the only match that didn’t end in a pin or technical fall was a 7-0 victory over Baraboo’s Eli Davidson (9-3).
Fritsche reigned over a 12-wrestler field. He improved his record to 10-0 while pinning three opponents.
The Timberwolves also got three second-place finishes.
At 113, Caden Griffen wrestled his way into the top pool and claimed runner-up out of eight wrestlers with a 5-4 decision of Carlyle Lyga of West Salem/Bangor.
Kaden Hericks pinned four opponents at 195 before getting pinned by undefeated Kaden Straka of Lancaster. Hericks boosted his record to 7-3.
In the 285 “A” bracket, Willie Bowie finished second in a field of five wrestlers. He pinned Carter Niederkorn of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro in 26 seconds and pinned two other opponents.
Other Tomah placewinners:
- Third—Jairon Pierce, 170.
- Fourth—Owen Walters, 145.
- Sixth—Colby Von Haden, 220.
- Eighth—Caleb Pollack, 120; Joey Fowler, 138; Sam Linzmeier, 152.
- Tenth—Jacob Roberts, 182.
Team scores: Lancaster 414, Baraboo 340, Tomah 323, Westby 304.5, West Salem/Bangor 292, Caledonia (Minnesota) 255, Richland Center 230, Mosinee 198, Mauston 184, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 182, Royall 161, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 143, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 125, Cashton 122.5.
The Timberwolves travel to Mauston for a nonconference dual Thursday and open the Mississippi Valley Conference season Dec. 20 with a trip to Holmen.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
