Tomah wrestling trio headed to state

Bemis' big moment happened early in the second period with his match against Schweitzer tied 2-2.

"He was pretty strong right off the bat − I was just trying to stay out of his ties," Bemis said. "He came in for a head throw, and I ended up rolling through, and I just locked my hands, kept them there and stuck him for the pin."

Despite a 21-18 record, Von Haden said Bemis will be "dangerous" at state.

"He's one of those guys who gives his all every time," Von Haden said. "He always gives the same energy and effort no matter who he's wrestling against."

Larson's trip to state was less of a surprise, even though his sectional bracket featured two 40-win wrestlers. He decisioned Jay Hanson of Verona 7-0 in the semifinal before pinning Austin Rider of Sauk Prairie at the first period buzzer in the final.

Von Haden described Larson as a formidable heavyweight who wrestles very close to the 285-pound limit.

"He's the full 285," Von Haden said. "He's a very big man. He's hard to move, and he's hard to take down."