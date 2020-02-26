Tomah wrestling trio headed to state

Last year, Marques Fritsche was Tomah High School's lone representative at the WIAA state wrestling tournament.
This year, he has company.
Tomah is sending three wrestlers to the Kohl Center in Madison for the tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 27 with preliminary matches in Division 1 starting at 3 p.m. Fritsche (170 pounds) and Hayden Larson (285) qualified as sectional champions, while Braden Bemis (126) qualified as a sectional runnerup. All three are seniors.
The Timberwolves are sending more than one wrestler to Madison for the first time since 2013, and Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said the multiple entries should deliverer an extra edge to his wrestlers.
"It gives them a little more excitement, and it gives our fans more to cheer about," Von Haden said.
Tomah's three qualifiers had their own unique paths to state.
The most unexpected qualifier was Bemis, who entered the sectional just two matches over .500. However, the sectional bracket worked in his favor, and it came down to whether he could pull a gigantic upset over Waunakee's Nick Schweitzer (35-6) in the sectional semifinal.
Bemis said he was ready for the challenge.
"I felt pretty positive going in," Bemis said. "I knew it was time go big or go home."
Bemis' big moment happened early in the second period with his match against Schweitzer tied 2-2.
"He was pretty strong right off the bat − I was just trying to stay out of his ties," Bemis said. "He came in for a head throw, and I ended up rolling through, and I just locked my hands, kept them there and stuck him for the pin."
Despite a 21-18 record, Von Haden said Bemis will be "dangerous" at state.
"He's one of those guys who gives his all every time," Von Haden said. "He always gives the same energy and effort no matter who he's wrestling against."
Larson's trip to state was less of a surprise, even though his sectional bracket featured two 40-win wrestlers. He decisioned Jay Hanson of Verona 7-0 in the semifinal before pinning Austin Rider of Sauk Prairie at the first period buzzer in the final.
Von Haden described Larson as a formidable heavyweight who wrestles very close to the 285-pound limit.
"He's the full 285," Von Haden said. "He's a very big man. He's hard to move, and he's hard to take down."
The sport is still relatively new to Larson. After just two years as a youth wrestler, he stepped away from wrestling for nearly a decade before returning as a sophomore. When he returned to the mat, he was more concerned about mastering the basics than winning a sectional title.
He said things began to fall into place midway through his junior season.
"I started understanding more about the sport and was able to actually do the moves correctly, and it kind of took off from there," Larson said.
Fritsche takes an undefeated record to Madison. He had to sit out the first half of the season but Von Haden said he hit the mat running when he returned in January.
"I think he's fresh, feeling good and is peaking at the right time," Von Haden said. "He hasn't had the wear and tear of a full season."
Fritsche wrestled at 160 last year at state, where he posted a 1-2 record and finished the season with a 43-9 record. He said moves that work during the regular season don't always work at the state tournament.
"You have to focus on little details when you get to that level," he said.
Von Haden believes Fritsche has an excellent chance of reaching the podium that's reserved for the top six. He's the only undefeated wrestler at 170, and two other wrestlers with 39-1 records are on the other side of the bracket.
"I knew he had the potential this year," Von Haden said. "He'd done what it takes to get to this point."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.