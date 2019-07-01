Tomah Youth Baseball is the beneficiary of Connor Prielipp’s Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year award.
Prielipp’s award comes with $1,000 for him to donate to the organization of his choice, and he chose the Tomah’s local youth baseball program.
Prielipp was recognized as the best high school pitcher in Wisconsin after leading the Tomah High School baseball team to a WIAA Division 2 Sectional final in June. He accepted a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Alabama and left for Tuscaloosa last week.
Before leaving, Prielipp visited ballfields at LaGrange Elementary School and signed autographs for Tomah Youth Baseball players.
“As soon as he got out of his car, the kids recognized him and the autograph session started,” said Tomah Youth Baseball president Jason Stephenson.
Stephenson said he was impressed with how Prielipp “handled himself with all of the publicity of his talent.”
“He stays as humble and respectful as anyone I’ve ever seen because he plays the game for the love of the game,” Stephenson said. “I’m positive he has impacted countless young kids in our community, and you couldn’t ask for a better role model for the kids.”
Prielipp has volunteered locally as a youth baseball and football coach. He was selected in the 37th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Boston Red Sox but stuck with his commitment to Alabama.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in all 50 states and the District of Columbia that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
