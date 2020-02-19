Tomah Youth Hockey sending four teams to state

A successful 2019-20 season will culminate in state tournament trips for four Tomah Youth Hockey teams.
The closest state tournament venue is in West Salem, where the U14 girls co-op Wisconsin TNT squad consisting of skaters from Tomah, West Salem and Onalaska will compete March 7-8 at Panther Ice Arena. TNT posted at 23-5 record and gets a berth by virtue of being the host. TNT’s opening contest is Saturday, March 7 against the Madison Mavericks at 1:15 p.m.
Two other girls teams are headed to state. The U10 Wisconsin TNT squad consisting of skaters from Tomah and Black River Falls will compete at Sun Prairie March 7-8. The girls compiled a 22-2-1 record and defeated Altoona 6-3 in the regional final to qualify for state. The state tournament is March 7-8 in Sauk Prairie, and TNT opens the tournament against the Green Bay Bobcats March 7 at 9 a.m.
The third girls team that qualified is the U12 Wisconsin TNT squad with skaters from Tomah and Black River Falls. TNT stormed through the season with a 28-2-1 record and routed Altoona 12-0 in the regional final. The state tournament is March 14-15 in Reedsburg, where TNT opens play March 14 at 8 a.m. against Marinette.
On the boys side, Tomah’s Bantam A team is headed to the 3A state tournament in Rhinelander March 7-8. Tomah enters the tournament with a 19-10-1 record and defeated West Salem 8-2 and Black River Falls 10-5 in regional play to clinch the state berth. Tomah plays Waupaca at 8 a.m. March 7 to open the tournament.
The tournaments are sponsored by Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association. All are eight-team tournaments and have both winners and consolation brackets with every team slated to play three games.
