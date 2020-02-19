Tomah Youth Hockey sending four teams to state

A successful 2019-20 season will culminate in state tournament trips for four Tomah Youth Hockey teams.

The closest state tournament venue is in West Salem, where the U14 girls co-op Wisconsin TNT squad consisting of skaters from Tomah, West Salem and Onalaska will compete March 7-8 at Panther Ice Arena. TNT posted at 23-5 record and gets a berth by virtue of being the host. TNT’s opening contest is Saturday, March 7 against the Madison Mavericks at 1:15 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two other girls teams are headed to state. The U10 Wisconsin TNT squad consisting of skaters from Tomah and Black River Falls will compete at Sun Prairie March 7-8. The girls compiled a 22-2-1 record and defeated Altoona 6-3 in the regional final to qualify for state. The state tournament is March 7-8 in Sauk Prairie, and TNT opens the tournament against the Green Bay Bobcats March 7 at 9 a.m.

The third girls team that qualified is the U12 Wisconsin TNT squad with skaters from Tomah and Black River Falls. TNT stormed through the season with a 28-2-1 record and routed Altoona 12-0 in the regional final. The state tournament is March 14-15 in Reedsburg, where TNT opens play March 14 at 8 a.m. against Marinette.