Tomah's Derousseau second-team all-MVC

Dustin Derousseau became a complete varsity basketball player in 2019-20, and he stood out in a conference loaded with high-level talent.
Derousseau, a Tomah High School sophomore, earned a second-team selection on the Mississippi Valley Conference all-conference team. He was the only underclassmen among the 10 first- and second-team selections.
After making the varsity team as a freshman, Derousseau moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and led the Timberwolves in scoring at 12.5 points per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, made 34 percent of his 3-point attempts and was second on the teams in assists (2.2).
“He turned himself into such a complete player this year at such an early age,” Tomah coach Brad Plueger said. “He took that next step forward from creating for himself to creating for others.”
On defense, Plueger described Derousseau as a “ballhawk,” who allowed the Timberwolves to press and trap.
Plueger said Derousseau got considerably stronger from his freshman to sophomore year.
“You can see what the off-season meant to him,” Plueger said.
Two other Tomah players − senior Charlie Ella and junior Carson Lindauer − were named honorable mention.
Plueger said Ella brought a combination of shooting ability and court awareness to the lineup. Ella was Tomah’s second leading scorer (11.1), second in free throw percentage (78.2) and fourth in rebounding (4.9).
“We always knew he could shoot, and he always had a great knack for knowing how to space and where to be on the floor,” Plueger said. “As a senior, he got better defensively.”
Plueger said Lindauer’s versatility on both sides of the court has been a major asset the past two seasons. He was Tomah’s third-leading scorer (10.1) and led the team in free throw percentage (79.7).
“He can shoot, and he can defend multiple positions because he’s so long,” Plueger said.
Plueger said Ella and Lindauer would have been recognized at a higher level in most other conferences. Five all-MVC picks will be playing NCAA Division I or II basketball next season.
“Our league was just so loaded this year,” Plueger said.
Isaiah Nick was Tomah’s representative on the league’s sportsmanship team.
La Crosse Central brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis headed the first team. Both have accepted scholarships to play at the University of Wisconsin next season. Johnny Davis was the league’s player of the year.
Conference champion Onalaska filled the other three first-team picks with forwards Carson Arenz and Tyrell Stuttley and guard Sam Kick.
Central forward Terrance Thompson, who’s signed to play at UW-Green Bay next season, led the second team. He was joined by Derousseau, Holmen forward Cameron Weber, La Crosse Logan forward Jacksun Hamilton and Onalaska senior guard Dakota Manuel.
The rest of the honorable mention:
- Central—Devon Fielding, sophomore, guard; Charlie Masewicz, senior, forward.
- Holmen—Ben Olson, senior, guard; Max Hammond, junior, guard.
- Sparta—Haydn Guns, senior, guard; Brett Stuessel, junior, guard.
- Logan—Jhakai Funches, senior, guard; Floyd Thomas, senior, forward.
- Onalaska—Victor Desmond, junior, forward; Gavin McGrath, junior, forward.
- Aquinas—Quinn Miskowski, sophomore, guard; Chris Wilson, sophomore, guard.
Craig Kowal of conference champion Onalaska was named coach of the year.
