Tomah's Derousseau second-team all-MVC

“We always knew he could shoot, and he always had a great knack for knowing how to space and where to be on the floor,” Plueger said. “As a senior, he got better defensively.”

Plueger said Lindauer’s versatility on both sides of the court has been a major asset the past two seasons. He was Tomah’s third-leading scorer (10.1) and led the team in free throw percentage (79.7).

“He can shoot, and he can defend multiple positions because he’s so long,” Plueger said.

Plueger said Ella and Lindauer would have been recognized at a higher level in most other conferences. Five all-MVC picks will be playing NCAA Division I or II basketball next season.

“Our league was just so loaded this year,” Plueger said.

Isaiah Nick was Tomah’s representative on the league’s sportsmanship team.

La Crosse Central brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis headed the first team. Both have accepted scholarships to play at the University of Wisconsin next season. Johnny Davis was the league’s player of the year.

Conference champion Onalaska filled the other three first-team picks with forwards Carson Arenz and Tyrell Stuttley and guard Sam Kick.