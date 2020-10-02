 Skip to main content
Tomah's Oct. 2 football contest cancelled
First the opponent was West Salem.

Then it was Darlington.

Then it was no opponent at all.

The lights at E.J. McKean Field will remain dark Friday night after Tomah's attempt to schedule its second football game of the season fell through. The school district's activities office announced Friday afternoon that no game will be played.

The cancellation is the latest chapter of high school sports upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. After the WIAA delayed the start of football for a month and gave schools the option of playing next spring, Tomah was among five Mississippi Valley Conference schools to move forward with a seven-game fall schedule.

The revised schedule had MVC opponent West Salem as Tomah's second game of the season, but West Salem backed out earlier this week. Tomah appeared to have a replacement in Darlington, but Tomah's activities office announced five hours before kickoff that the matchup wouldn't take place.

The activities office wouldn't say which school backed out or why, citing privacy concerns.

Tomah is scheduled to play Reedsburg for its homecoming game Friday, Oct. 9.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

