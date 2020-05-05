Tomah's Steele wins girls hockey honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A girls hockey player from Tomah High School who competes on the Black River Falls co-op squad has won a statewide hockey honor.

Sophomore Sierra Steele has been named Ms. All-Independent, an statewide award given to a skater who plays for a team that doesn't compete in a conference. The award is given to a player who "represents the total package: a great teammate, community service, academic success and contributes positively to the team in ways that are not always measurable."

There is no age, statistical or grade-point average requirement for the award.

"If you spend time with Sierra Steele, you will find her to be cooperative, enthusiastic, hard-working and one of the most coachable/teachable players you will ever experience," Black River Falls coach Oak Moser said. "Her smile and perpetual exuberance are contagious and impact me as much as her teammates. She is that player that makes it fun to be at the rink."

Moser said Steele excels despite being one of the smaller players on the ice at 5-foot-1 and 102 pounds. She spent most of her first two seasons on defense but was moved to the forward position late in the 2019-20 campaign to boost one of the forward lines.