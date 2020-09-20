Tomah's two-match win streak snapped by Onalaska

It was Tomah's home course, but it was Onalaska's day.
All six of Onalaska's golfers shot under 50 as the Hilltoppers prevailed in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Wednesday at Tomah's Hiawatha Golf Club. Onalaska defeated Tomah by five strokes.
Sophie Pokela was Tomah's top golfer. She posted a nine-hole score of 42 and didn't shoot higher than six on any hole. She finished second overall, two strokes behind medalist Allison Balduzzi of Onalaska.
Tomah's other golfers were: Brin Neumann (43), Amelia Zingler (44), Amelia Schanhofer (48), Hannah Zhu (50) and Jayda Zhu (57).
Team scores: Onalaska 172, Tomah 177, Holmen 204, La Crosse Aquinas 224, Sparta 227.
Onalaska's victory snapped a two-match winning streak for the Timberwolves. Two days earlier, Tomah won a pair of MVC matches held at Holmen's Cedar Creek Golf Course. The front nine was hosted by Holmen; the back nine was hosted by Aquinas.
Team results from the front nine: Tomah 179, Onalaska 182, Holmen 211, Aquinas 234, Sparta 235.
Back nine results: Tomah 173, Onalaska 181, Holmen 201, Sparta 222, Aquinas 231.
Zingler had the best 18-hole score of the match with an 82, which included a 39 on the back nine.
Tomah's other 18-hole scores: Neumann (87), Pokela (90), Hannah Zhu (95), Maddie Ewers (103), Jayda Zhu (103).
The post-season for the Timberwolves begins Thursday, Oct. 1 with a trip to the WIAA Division 1 Regional at Portage, a tournament that had originally been scheduled at Stevens Point. Tomah and Portage will be joined by Baraboo, DeForest, Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta and Waunakee.
The top four teams and top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the Oct. 5 Tomah Sectional at Hiawatha, where berths at the state tournament will be determined.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!