Tomah's two-match win streak snapped by Onalaska

It was Tomah's home course, but it was Onalaska's day.

All six of Onalaska's golfers shot under 50 as the Hilltoppers prevailed in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Wednesday at Tomah's Hiawatha Golf Club. Onalaska defeated Tomah by five strokes.

Sophie Pokela was Tomah's top golfer. She posted a nine-hole score of 42 and didn't shoot higher than six on any hole. She finished second overall, two strokes behind medalist Allison Balduzzi of Onalaska.

Tomah's other golfers were: Brin Neumann (43), Amelia Zingler (44), Amelia Schanhofer (48), Hannah Zhu (50) and Jayda Zhu (57).

Team scores: Onalaska 172, Tomah 177, Holmen 204, La Crosse Aquinas 224, Sparta 227.

Onalaska's victory snapped a two-match winning streak for the Timberwolves. Two days earlier, Tomah won a pair of MVC matches held at Holmen's Cedar Creek Golf Course. The front nine was hosted by Holmen; the back nine was hosted by Aquinas.

Team results from the front nine: Tomah 179, Onalaska 182, Holmen 211, Aquinas 234, Sparta 235.

Back nine results: Tomah 173, Onalaska 181, Holmen 201, Sparta 222, Aquinas 231.