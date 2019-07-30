Warm weather with bright, sunny skies welcomed the Tomah Torpedoes as they entered the Sparta Aquatic Center July 27 for their final meet of the season.
Joining Tomah and Sparta for the meet were swimmers from West Salem, La Crescent, Black River Falls, Galesville, Winona, Blair and Holmen. Each team was given 15 minutes for warm up to get ready for their swims.
“To see the energy that is produced from these swimmers is extraordinary," Tomah coach Julia Koput said. "Each year it is amazing how the swimmers continue to improve their swimming abilities. It is also remarkable to see how many swimmers we have in our areas, with numbers continuing to grow and grasp that swimming truly is a real sport."
She said her 49 swimmers embrace both the individual and team aspects of the sport.
“A lot of kids like to swim, and I think they like how swimming is an individualized sport with a team aspect. Besides swimming their individual swim events, they also get to swim with fellow teammates on relays. Relays are both fun, exciting and a great opportunity to have that team support as they cheer for each other to get to the wall as fast as they can," Koput said.
She said her swimmers step up for each other.
"Emergencies, illness or miscommunications can surface when planning on attending a swim meet," she said. "Heartwarming situations occur when fellow teammates will swim up to help fill a fellow swimmer’s absence.”
At the Sparta meet, the Torpedoes had four missing swimmers. Koput extended a "special thank you" to Allison Weaver, Alyssa Johnson, Trent Lord and Lucy Gross "for stepping up to help save the relays so they could still swim those events."
The final meet of the season is Saturday, Aug. 3, when the Torpedoes host their home meet at the Tomah Aquatic Center at 9 a.m. Teams from La Crescent, Blair, Sparta, West Salem and Reedsburg will compete.
Tomah results from the Sparta meet:
Allison Weaver: 50 freestyle, :45.75; 200 individual medley, 4:32.07; 50 breaststroke, 1:04.94.
Aliza Koput: 50 freestyle, 48.10; 50 butterfly, 1:03.09; 50 breaststroke, 1:10.91.
Alyssa Johnson: 50 freestyle (1st place), :35.56; 50 butterfly (2nd place), :42.94; 200 individual medley (1st place), 3:31.
Andrew Lindberg: 50 butterfly (1st place),1:02.44, 100 freestyle (3rd place); 1:47, 100 individual medley (1st place), 2:05.
Anja Johnson: 25 backstroke (5th place), :39.91, 25 freestyle, :33.85, 25 butterfly (2nd place), :44.93.
Annabelle Haun: 50 freestyle, 1:13.23; 50 butterfly, 1:42.69; 50 backstroke, 1:40.
Ashely Nauman: 50 freestyle, :42.04; 50 breaststroke, 1:07.39.
Belle Heilman: 50 freestyle, 53.25; 50 backstroke (6th place), 1:01.88; 50 breaststroke, 1:05.22.
Ben Ahrendt: 50 freestyle, 1:01.19; 50 backstroke, 1:31.11; 50 breaststroke (2nd place), 1:02.63.
Brianna Johnson: 50 freestyle, 51.09; 50 butterfly, 1:14.47; 50 breaststroke, 1:19.53.
Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg: 100 freestyle (1st place), 1:10.56; 200 individual medley (1st place), 3:06.09; 100 breaststroke (2nd place), 1:55.47.
Charlotte Lorden: 25 freestyle, :46.78; 25 backstroke, :41.63; 25 breaststroke, 1:05.19.
Cheyenne Lorden: 50 freestyle, 1:12.87; 50 backstroke (5th place), :59.31, 50 breaststroke, 1:01.50.
Delia Lindberg: 25 freestyle, 50.41; 25 backstroke, :56.0; 25 breaststroke, 1:09.28.
Delilah Hedden: 50 freestyle, :49.0, 50 backstroke (5th place) 1:05.91; 50 breaststroke, 1:08.03.
Elsie Hartzell: 100 freestyle (2nd place), 1:13.72; 100 butterfly (1st place), 1:28.21; 100 breaststroke (1st place), 1:37.57.
Frankie Samuels: 100 freestyle (6th place), 1:34.82; 100 backstroke (3rd Place); 50 breaststroke, 56.6.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg: 100 freestyle (1st place), 1:09.40; 100 backstroke (1st place), 1:22.03; 100 breaststroke, 1:30.53.
Henry Suttie: 50 freestyle (2nd place), :32.41; 100 backstroke (2nd place), 1:41; 50 breaststroke (5th place), :51.59.
Larson Delaney: 50 freestyle, 56.0; 100 freestyle, :59.0.
Lauren Kline: 50 back (1st place), :46.0; 50 freestyle, (4th place), :37.62; 50 butterfly (4th place), :42.0.
Lucy Gross: 50 freestyle, :44.0, 50 backstroke (2nd Place), :54.0, 50 breaststroke, 1:00.38.
Maddy Kline: 100 freestyle (5th place), 1:31.46; 200 individual medley (2nd place), 3:55.25; 100 backstroke (2nd place), 1:50.44.
Mary Rose: 50 freestyle, :51.0; 100 individual medley, 2:09.94; 50 breaststroke (3rd place), time NA.
Nevin Hawver: 50 freestyle, :45.91; 50 backstroke (4th place), :59.91; 50 breaststroke 1:01.28.
Nora Cram: 25 freestyle; :31.91, 25 backstroke, :39.07.
Sam Ahrendt: 25 freestyle (6th place), :32.0; 25 backstroke (4th Place), :50.43; 25 breaststroke (4th place), :48.0.
Samantha Nauman: 50 freestyle, 1:02.50; 50 backstroke, 1:19.66; 50 breaststroke, 1:39.
Sammy Weaver: 50 freestyle, 1:23.68; 50 backstroke,1:21.56; 50 breaststroke, 1:46.13.
Silas Cram: 50 freestyle, 1:02.69; 50 backstroke, 1:05.
Tanner Gross: 50 freestyle (3rd place), 47.75;, 50 backstroke, 1:12; 50 breaststroke, 1:21.03.
Thomas Heilman Jr.: 50 freestyle, 1:11.28; 50 backstroke, 1:13.90, 50 breaststroke, 1:41.87.
Trent Lord: 100 freestyle (2nd place), 1:18.25, 200 individual medley (1st Place), 3:09.06; 100 backstroke, (1st place), 1:24.34.
William Jacobsen: 50 freestyle (5th place), 48.0; 100 freestyle (4th place), 2:00.06; 50 breaststroke, 1:10.25.
Relays
Girls 8 and Under 100 medley (2nd place) - Charlotte Lorden, Nora Cram, Anja Johnson, Delia Lindberg.
Girls 9-10 200 medley (4th place), 4:19.03 - Cheyenne Lorden, Mary Rose, Lucy Gross, Sammy Weaver.
Boys 9-10 200 medley (3rd place), 5:59 - Larson Delaney, Thomas Heilman Jr., William Jacobsen, Sam Ahrendt.
Girls 11-12 200 medley (2nd place), 3:40.25 - Belle Heilman, Ashley Nauman, Alyssa Johnson, Brianna Johnson.
Girls 11-12 200 medley (6th place), 4:37.28 - Lucy Gross, Delilah Hedden, Annabelle Haun, Nevin Hawver.
Boys 11-12 200 medley (5th place), 4:03.63 - Silas Cram, Ben Ahrendt, Andrew Lindberg, Tanner Gross.
Girls 13-14 200 medley, 4:05.63 - Katie Andrus, Aliza Koput, Frankie Samuels, Allison Weaver.
Girls Open 200 medley (1st place), 2:40.65 - Hannah Wilcox-Borg, Maddy Kline, Elsie Hartzell, Lauren Kline.
Boys Open 200 medley (1st place), 2:42 - Trent Lord, Henry Suttie, Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg, Trent Lord.
Girls 9-10 200 freestyle (3rd place), :56.16 - Mary Rose, Cheyenne Lorden, Samantha Nauman, Lucy Gross.
Boys 9-10 200 freestyle (1st place), 3:32.93 - William Jacobsen, Thomas Heilman Jr., Tanner Gross, Andrew Lindberg.
Girls 11-12 200 freestyle, 3:45.22 - Nevin Hawver, Annabelle Haun, Delilah Hedden, Lucy Gross.
Girls 11-12 200 freestyle (5th place), 3:09.25-Ashley Nauman, Brianna Johnson, Belle Heilman, Alyssa Johnson.
Girls Open 200 freestyle (1st place), 2:29.78-Maddy Kline, Lauren Kline, Elsie Hartzell, Lauren Kline, Alyssa Johnson.
