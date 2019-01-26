The Total Force swim team traveled to Antigo Jan. 12 for a meet hosted by the Antigo Penguins Swim Club.
Nearly 50 local boys and girls ages eight to 17 practice at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy.
Results from Antigo are as follows:
Ben Ahrendt (11-12): 50 freestyle, 1:05.01; 50 backstroke, 1:10.94, 50 breaststroke, 1:17.43.
Benjamin Dubois (8 and Under): 25 freestyle, :27.27; 50 freestyle, :58.27; 25 backstroke, :34.62; 50 backstroke, 1:12.72.
Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg (13-14): 50 freestyle, :32.63; 100 freestyle, 1:12.60; 200 freestyle, 2:28.59; 100 butterfly, 1:29.59.
Cheyenne Lorden (9-10): 50 freestyle, 1:07.0; 50 backstroke, 1:08.90; 100 backstroke, 2:33.86; 100 freestyle, 1:07.82.
Collin Branch (9-10): 50 freestyle, :53.29, 100 freestyle, 1:57.53; 100 backstroke, 2:26.55; 50 breaststroke, 1:22.75.
Dawson Sherwood (13-14): 50 freestyle, :31.79; 100 backstroke, 1:24.29; 100 breaststroke, 1:39.93; 100 individual medley, 1:24.32.
Evan Lord (15 and over): 100 breaststroke, 1:31.72; 50 freestyle, 27.82; 100 100 individual medley, 1:18.92.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg (15 and over): 200 freestyle, 4:41.10; 200 breaststroke, 3:12.40; 200 individual medley, 2:54.96; 50 freestyle, 30.86.
John Barnes (11-12): 50 freestyle, 1:04.01; 50 backstroke, 1:09.81; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Kaleb Larson (9-10): 50 freestyle, :50.37; 100 freestyle, 1:58.47; 50 backstroke, 1:05.91, 50 breaststroke, 1:15.0.
Larson Delaney (9-10): 50 freestyle, 1:04.96, 50 backstroke, 1:30.08; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Lauren Kline (11-12): 50 freestyle, :36.54; 50 backstroke, 43.56; 50 breaststroke, 51.45; 50 butterfly, 43.16.
Madeleine Kline (15 and over): 100 freestyle, 1:23.81; 100 backstroke, 1:39.75; 200 backstroke, 3:29.57; 50 freestyle, :36.19.
Nevin Hawver (11-12): 100 freestyle, 1:50.83; 100 breaststroke, 2:15.42; 50 butterfly, 1:04.61; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Sam Ahrendt (8 and under): 25 freestyle :42.92; 25 backstroke, :52.63; 50 freestyle :33.60.
Thomas Heilman Jr. (9-10): 50 freestyle, :54.91; 50 backstroke, 1:04.12; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Trent Lord (13-14): 50 freestyle, :31.81; 100 backstroke, 1:16.94; 200 backstroke, 2:48.16; 200 individual medley, 2:55.28.
William Jacobsen (8 and under): 25 freestyle, :23.08, 25 backstroke, :28.50; 25 breaststroke, DQ; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Relay results:
(12 and under) 200 medley relay: Annabelle Heilman, Nevin Hawver, Alexis Larson, Cheyenne Lorden, 4:15.09.
(15 and over) 200 medley relay: Madeleine Kline, Hannah Wilcox-Borg, Lauren Kline, Alyssa Alden, 2:43.09.
(10 and under) 200 frestyle relay: Andrew Lindberg, Thomas Heilman Jr., Larson Delaney, Kaleb Larson, 3:52.79.
(12 and under) 200 freestyle relay: Collin Branch, John Barnes, Ben Ahrendt, Aidan Branch, 3:54.07.
(15 and over) 200 medley relay: William Jacobsen, Evan Lord, Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg, Benjamin Dubois, 3:17.30.
(15 and over) 200 medley relay: Trent Lord, Dawson Sherwood, Anthony Lord, Aidan Brach, 2:22.98.
