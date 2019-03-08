The Total Force swim team recently traveled to Chippewa Falls for a meet.
Twenty-four swimmers between the ages of eight and 18 took the trip to Chippewa Falls.
Total Force is a team comprised of swimmers from the Tomah and Sparta area. The swimmers are coached by Bruce Cuda, Julia Koput, Patrick Larson, Jenny Rasmussen and Adrian Jewell.
The team practices at Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center.
Results from Chippewa Falls:
Adam Johnson (11-12): 100 freestyle, 1:22.57; 50 backstroke, :49.52; 50 butterfly, :44.84; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Adrian Jewell (open): 200 freestyle, 2:28.34; 200 backstroke, 2:50.13; 400 individual medley, 5:42.58; 100 breaststroke, 1:14.77.
Aidan Brach (open): 100 freestyle, :58.87; 50 freestyle, :26.96; 100 breaststroke, 1:15.51; 200 individual medley, 2:27.47.
Aidan Branch (11-12): 50 freestyle, :37.0; 50 backstroke :48.98; 50 breaststroke, :50.25; 100 individual medley, 1:44.34.
Alaina Koput (11-12): 50 freestyle, 36.52; 100 freestyle, 1:29.63; 50 backstroke :46.12; 50 breaststroke, :48.74.
Aliza Koput (open): 200 freestyle, 3:30.01; 50 freestyle, 39.41; 100 freestyle 1:37.16; 50 butterfly, 1:00.0.
Alyssa Alden (open) 200 backstroke, 2:49.21; 50 freestyle, :30.64; 100 freestyle, 1:08.56.
Anabel Peacock (9-10): 50 freestyle, :54.48; 50 backstroke, 1:00.52; 50 butterfly, 1:03.66.
Anna Lord (11-12): 50 backstroke, :43.88; 50 breaststroke, :51.51; 50 butterfly, :40.4, 100 individual medley, 1:31.47.
Anthony Lord (open): 200 freestyle, 2:12.52; 500 freestyle, 6:14.73, 100 backstroke, 1:10.56; 100 butterfly 1:06.45.
Ashley Nauman (11-12): 50 freestyle, :38.61; 50 backstroke, :47.31; 100 individual medley, 1:44.65.
Ben Ahrendt (11-12): 50 freestyle, :52.40; 50 backstroke, :57.09; 50 breaststroke, :59.52.
Benjamin Dubois (open): 100 freesyle, 2:21.25; 25 backstroke, :29.51; 25 breaststroke, :33.78; 25 butterfly, :35.90.
Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg (open): 200 freestyle, 2:25.94; 50 freestyle, :28.58; 100 breaststroke, 1:31.50; 100 butterfly, 1:19.34.
Collin Branch (9-10): 100 freestyle, 1:46.10; 50 backstroke, :58.67; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, :57.83.
Evan Lord (open): 50 freestyle, :25.38; 100 freestyle, 57.56.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg (open): 50 freestyle, :27.69; 100 freestyle, :59.85; 200 freestyle, 2:12.86; 200 breaststroke, 2:47.11.
Larson Delaney (9-10): 50 freestyle, :51.64; 50 backstroke, 1:15.53; 50 breaststroke, 1:36.72; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Lauren Kline (11-12): 50 freestyle, :32.70; 50 backstroke, :38.25; 50 breaststroke, :45.99; 50 butterfly, :37.88.
Mary Rose (9-10): 50 freestyle, :48.37; 50 backstroke, :57.16; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Micah Ray (9-10): 50 freestyle, :53.52; 50 backstroke, 1:06.74; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Nevin Hawver (11-12): 100 freestyle, 1:39.96; 50 backstroke, :57.40; 50 breaststroke, :57.69; 50 butterfly, :54.70.
Sam Ahrendt (eight and under): 25 freestyle, :47.09; 25 backstroke, :47.88
William Jacobsen (eight and under): 50 freestyle, :43.25; 25 backstroke, :24.29; 25 breaststroke, :35.13; 25 butterfly, :28.56.
