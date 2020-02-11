Total Force swimmers compete at conference meet

The Fort McCoy-based Total Force Swim Club competed at the Conference swim meet in Medford Saturday.
The team launched its season Oct. 15 with 47 swimmers preparing for nine scheduled swim meets. Nineteen qualified to swim at Divisionals in Rice Lake two weeks ago.
Sixteen Total Force swimmers made the trip to Medford, where medals were awarded to the top seven in relays and top nine in individual events.
Swimmers have an opportunity to register with USA Swimming to compete at the Regional Swim Meet in Fond du Lac Feb. 21-23, when they get one more chance to qualify for State or Midwest.
“It’s the final countdown," Total Force coach Julia Koput said.
Assistant coach Rylee Molter added, “We are focusing our attention to the final nine training for Regionals.”
Coaches are gearing their workout focus on fine tuning breath control, faster flip turns, endurance, speed, strong starts and strong finishes to help the swimmers maximize their swims.
Results from Medford (distances in yards):
Benjamin Dubois - 200 freestyle, 3:42.47 (7th place).
Alexis Larson - 200 freestyle, 3:31.23; 200 individual medley, 3:33.62 (4th); 50 breaststroke, :52.88; 200 breaststroke, 3:53.82.
Blake Larson - 25 freestyle, :23.07; 25 breaststroke, :38.13 (5th).
Larson Delaney - 100 individual medley, DQ; 50 butterfly, 1:04.41 (9th).
William Jacobsen - 100 breaststroke, 1:51.67 (4th); 100 freestyle, 1:29.25.
Collin Branch - 200 freestyle, 3:36.10; 200 individual medley, 3:52.02 (6th); 100 butterfly, 2:02.46 (2nd).
Logan Larson - 200 freestyle, 2:43.18 (7th); 200 breaststroke, 3:19.31 (5th); 100 freestyle, 1:12.23 (7th); 100 breaststroke, 1:33.50.
John Barnes - 200 freestyle, 3:21.67; 50 freestyle, :40.56; 100 freestyle, 1:31.32.
Anthony Lord - 200 freestyle, 2:05.95 (1st); 50 freestyle, :24.77 (1st); 100 freestyle, :53.84 (1st).
Alyssa Alden - 200 freesstyle, 2:39.28; 500 freestyle, 7:15.54; 100 backstroke, 1:18.75; 200 backstroke, 2:47.9 (5th).
Andrew Lindberg - 100 individual medley, 1:36.77 (7th); 50 freestyle, :36.05; 50 backstroke, :42.02 (6th); 50 breaststroke, :51.89 (6th).
Lauren Kline - 50 freestyle, :33.47; 100 backstroke, 1:25.07.
Maddy Kline - 200 individual medley, 3:15.69; 100 freestyle, 1:20.94.
Ben Ahrendt - 50 butterfly, DQ; 50 backstroke, DQ; 100 breaststroke, 1:55.48.
Sam Parent - 100 butterfly, 1:09.22 (3rd); 100 backstroke, 1:12.40 (1st).
Boys 10-and-under 200 medley relay - Sam Ahrendt, William Jacobsen, Larson Delaney, Benjamin Dubois, 4:02.35 (4th).
Boys 200 15-and-up medley relay - Sam Parent, Logan Larson, Anthony Lord, John Barnes, 2:18.44 (2nd).
Girls 200 15-and-up medley relay - Alyssa Alden, Lauren Kline, Maddy Kline, Anna Lord, 2:30.35.