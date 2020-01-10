Total Force swimmers compete at Ladysmith

After almost a two-week break from practice, the Fort McCoy-based Total Force Swim Club athletes proved resilient as they competed at the Ladysmith Swim Meet Jan. 4.

“It’s nice to take a break; however, we appreciate being able to train back in the water," coach Julia Koput said. "We have some swimmers that are literally seconds away from their swim goals of making state or Midwest. We celebrate their accomplishments as the continue to concentrate their training to achieve these goals!

Total Force swimmers were among the 270 who competed in Ladysmith. Koput said the team competed well.

"In my opinion, they are all winners, and I cherish the opportunity to continue to be with them as they train, practice and swim their hearts out at the swim meets," she said.

Results (distances in yards):

Boys 13-14 200 freestyle: John Barnes, 3:46.59, 3rd place.

Girls 11-12 200 freestyle: Aliza Koput, 3:42.82.

Girls 13-14 200 freestyle: Kira Markuson, 3:14.53.

Boys 10 and under 200 medley relay: Sam Ahrendt, William Jacobsen, Benjamin Dubois, Blake Larson, 4:13.03, 1st.