Total Force swimmers compete at Ladysmith

After almost a two-week break from practice, the Fort McCoy-based Total Force Swim Club athletes proved resilient as they competed at the Ladysmith Swim Meet Jan. 4.
“It’s nice to take a break; however, we appreciate being able to train back in the water," coach Julia Koput said. "We have some swimmers that are literally seconds away from their swim goals of making state or Midwest. We celebrate their accomplishments as the continue to concentrate their training to achieve these goals!
Total Force swimmers were among the 270 who competed in Ladysmith. Koput said the team competed well.
"In my opinion, they are all winners, and I cherish the opportunity to continue to be with them as they train, practice and swim their hearts out at the swim meets," she said.
Results (distances in yards):
Boys 13-14 200 freestyle: John Barnes, 3:46.59, 3rd place.
Girls 11-12 200 freestyle: Aliza Koput, 3:42.82.
Girls 13-14 200 freestyle: Kira Markuson, 3:14.53.
Boys 10 and under 200 medley relay: Sam Ahrendt, William Jacobsen, Benjamin Dubois, Blake Larson, 4:13.03, 1st.
Girls 12 and under 200 medley relay: Belle Heilman, Alexis Larson, Anna Lord, Aliza Koput, 3:01.64, 3rd.
Boys 15 and up 200 medley relay: Sam Parent, Logan Larson, Anthony Lord, Adam Johnson, DQ.
Girls 15 and up 200 medley relay: Alyssa Alden, Lauren Kline, Maddy Kline, Kira Markuson, 2:34.81.
Boys 8 and under 25 freestyle: Blake Larson, :21.67, 4th.
Boys 12 and under 200 breaststroke: Benjamin Dubois, 4:49.77, 2nd.
Boys 9-10 50 yd Freestyle- Sam Ahrendt-1:07.34.
Boys 11-12 50 freestyle: Ben Ahrendt, :50.89, 2nd.
Boys 13-14 50 freestyle: Adam Johnson, :32.06; John Barnes, :44.31; Logan Larson:31.31, 6th.
Boys 15 over 50 freestyle: Anthony Lord, :24.88, 1st.
Girls 9-10 50 freestyle: Cheyenne Lorden, :37.24, 6th; Alexis Larson, :41.24; Lily Tank, :49.05.
Girls 11-12 50 freestyle: Anna Lord, :32.96, Belle Heilman, :40.02
Girls 13-14 50 freestyle: Lauren Kline, :33.76; Kira Markuson, :37.04.
Girls 15 and up 50 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, :31.22.
Boys 10 and under 100 individual medley: Benjamin Dubois, DQ; William Jacobsen, DQ.
Boys 11-12 100 individual medley: Collin Branch, 1:42.53, 1st.
Boys 13-14 100 individual medley: Logan Larson, 1:26.52, 2nd.
Girls 11-12 100 individual medley: Anna Lord, 1:28.14; Belle Heilman, 1:47.78.
Girls 13-14 100 individual medley: Lauren Kline, 1:25.85, 6th.
Boys 8 and under 50 freestyle: Blake Larson, :54.41, 5th.
Boys 13-14 200 individual medley: Adam Johnson, 3:12.27, 4th.
Girls 10 and under 200 individual medley: Alexis Larson, 3:46.88, 2nd.
Girls 15 and over 200 individual medley: Maddy Kline, 3:20.38, 3rd.
Boys 8 and under 25 butterfly: Blake Larson, DQ.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys 10 and under 50 butterfly: Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 11-12 50 butterfly: Collin Branch, :48.05, 3rd; Ben Ahrendt, :56.35, 6th.
Girls 10 and under 50 butterfly, Lily Tank, DQ.
Girls 11-12 50 butterfly: Anna Lord, :40.59.
Boys 15 and over 100 butterfly: Anthony Lord, 1:03.53, 1st; Sam Parent, 1:15.38, 2nd.
Girls 11-12 100 butterfly: Aliza Koput, 2:22.43, 4th.
Girls 15 and over 100 butterfly: Maddy Kline, 1:35.89, 6th.
Boys 10 and under 100 freestyle: William Jacobse, 1:36.68, 3rd; Benjamin Dubois, 1:59.11.
Boys 11-12 100 freestyle: Collin Branch, 1:33.51, 3rd.
Boys 13-14 100 freestyle: Logan Larson, 1:13.19 6th; Adam Johnson, 1:13.28.
Boys 15 and over 100 freestyle: Anthony Lord, :54.31, 1st; Sam Parent, 1:05.05, 4th.
Girls 10 and under 100 freestyle: Alexis Larson, 1:40.78.
Girls 15 and over 100 freestyle: Maddy Kline, 1:23.46.
Boys 8 and under 25 backstroke: Blake Larson, :29.21, 6th.
Boys 10 and under 50 backstroke: William Jacobsen, :54.43 5th; Sam Ahrendt, 1:18.28.
Boys 11-12 50 backstroke: Ben Ahrendt, :53.30, 4th.
Girls 10 and under 50 backstroke: Cheyenne Lorden, :46.92, 5th; Lily Tank, 1:03.95.
Girls 11-12 backstroke: -Belle Heilman, :46.59.
Boys 15 and over 100 backstroke: Sam Parent, 1:17.93, 2nd.
Girls 12-14 100 backstroke: Lauren Kline, 1:25.89; Kira Markuson, 1:47.17.
Girls 15 and over 100 backstroke: Alyssa Alden, 1:19.90.
Boys 12 and under 200 butterfly: Collin Branch, DQ.
Boys 10 and under 50 breaststroke: William Jacobsen, :56.60, 4th; Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Girls 10 and under 50 breaststroke: Cheyenne Lorden, :54.44.
Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke: Anna Lord, :47.54; Belle Heilman, :54.0.
Boys 10 and under 100 breaststroke: Benjamin Dubois, 2:20.42, 4th.
Boys 11-12 100 breaststroke: Ben Ahrendt, 1:50.04, 1st.
Boys 13-14 100 breaststroke: Logan Larson, 1:37.46; Adam Johnson, 1:38.65; John Barnes, 2:06.24.
Boys 15 and over 100 breaststroke: Anthony Lord, 1:11.53, 1st; Sam Parent, 1:31.33, 6th.
Girls 10 and under 100 breaststroke: Alexis Larson, 1:56.12; 4th; Cheyenne Lorden, 2:02.82, 5th.
Girls 11-12 100 breaststroke: Aliza Koput, 2:08.26.
Girls 13-14 100 breaststroke: Kira Markuson, 1:50.93.
Girls 15 and over 100 breaststroke: Maddy Kline, 1:44.59.