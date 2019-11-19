“The swimming pool is closed until further notice” was the not-so-friendly news that was given to Total Force Swim Club as it prepared to open practice at Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center.
As a result, the Total Force coaching staff conducted dryland exercises and told their athletes to drink lots of water and do multiple stretching exercises.
It worked as well as possible. After a week of zero practice in the water, the 22 swimmers of Total Force braved the first of 12 scheduled swim meets of this season at the Ladysmith Pentathlon in Ladysmith.
Coach Patrick Larson said he was "very proud of our swimmers off to such a good start of the season." He said many swimmers last year improved their techniques and the team kept disqualifications to a minimum.
Coach Julia Koput said the pool pump at Rumpel is broken. Until it is fixed, there will be no swimming at the facility.
“We started swim practicing on Oct. 15, so we’ve had some good weeks to build up their swims," Koput said. "Lots of fun and beneficial swim drills to strengthen their kicks, their strokes, core building exercises in and out of water with dryland exercises incorporated into their workouts reflected in their accomplishments. We reminded them that their mind will tell the body what to do and they will be OK.”
Results from Ladysmith:
Adam Johnson: 50 backstroke, :42; 50 breaststroke, :44.8; 50 butterfly, :40.34; 50 freestyle, :32.28, 100 individual medley, 1:30.51.
Aidan Brach: 50 backstroke, :29.74, 50 breaststroke, :32.30; 50 butterfly, :29.81; 50 freestyle, :26.02; 100 individual medley, 1:06.68.
Alexis Larson: 25 backstroke, :21.38; 25 breaststroke, :23.79; 25 butterfly, :21.02; 25 freestyle, :18.91; 100 individual medley, 1:44.38.
Aliza Koput: 25 backstroke, :25.34; 25 breaststroke, :25.23; 25 butterfly, :23.57; 25 freestyle, :18.98, 100 individual medley, 1:56.64.
Alyssa Alden: 50 backstroke, :35.47; 50 breaststroke, :45.13; 50 butterfly, :36.62; 50 freestyle, :30.76; 100 individual medley, 1:22.34.
Andrew Lindberg: 25 backstroke, :20.31; 25 breaststroke, :23.28; 25 butterfly, :20.96; 25 free, :16.59; 100 individual medley, 1:40.56.
Anna Lord: 25 backstroke, :18.86; 25 breaststroke, :22.08; 25 butterfly, :17.24; 25 free, :16.01; 100 individual medley, 1:31.90.
Anthony Lord: 50 backstroke, :32.12; 50 breaststroke, :33; 50 butterfly, :28.08; 50 free, :25.70; 100 individual medley, 1:06.35.
Ari Kress: 25 backstroke, :19.05; 25 breaststroke, :23.13; 25 butterly, :19.15; 25 freestyle, :16.53.
Belle Heilman: 25 backstroke, :23.13; 25 breaststroke, :25.15; 25 butterfly, :27.11; 25 freestyle, :18.43; 100 individual medley, 1:53.18.
Benjamin Dubois: 25 backstroke, :25.22; 25 breaststroke, :26.73; 25 butterfly, :31.32; 25 freestyle, :24.81; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Blake Larson: 25 backstroke, DQ; 25 breaststroke, DQ; 25 butterfly-DQ;25 freestyle, :22.06.
Cheyenne Lorden: 25 backstroke, :20.18; 25 breaststroke, :25.17; 25 freestyle, :17.38.
Delia Lindberg: 25 backstroke, :32.76; 25 breaststroke, DQ; 25 freestyle, :29.50.
Grace Levere: 25 backstroke, :18.3; 25 breaststroke, :20.57; 25 butterfly, :18.16; 25 freestyle, :15.64, 100 individual medley, 1:32.
Jade Carlson: 50 backstroke, :44.57; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, :48.17; 50 freestyle, :38.41.
John Barnes: 25 backstroke, :23.60; 25 breaststroke, DQ; 25 butterfly, :28.40; 25 free, :19.99; 100 individual medley, 2:01.23.
Larson Delaney: 25 backstroke, :25.66; 25 breaststroke, :39.88; 25 butterfly, :25.86; 25 freestyle, :19.83; 100 individual medley, 2:29.51.
Lily Tank: 25 backstroke, :30.80; 25 breaststroke, :41.03; 25 free, :22.63.
Mary Rose: 25 backstroke, :21.2; 25 breaststroke, :23.14; 25 butterfly, :26.9; 25 freestyle, :19.08; 100 individual medley, 1:52.9.
Micah Ray: 25 backstroke, :24.7; 25 breaststroke, 30.03; 25 butterfly, 31.34; 25 freestyle, :20.25; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Trent Lord: 50 backstroke, :30.08; 50 breaststroke, :37.92; 50 butterfly, :32.36; 50 freestyle, :27.99; 100 individual medley, 1:12.29.
William Jacobsen: 25 backstroke, :21.63; 25 breaststroke, :25.27; 25 butterfly, :25.58; 25 freestyle, :17.85; 100 individual medley, 1:54.05.
Total Force Swim Club is hoping the pump at Rumpel will be repaired so the atheltes can practice for their next swim meet at Antigo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.