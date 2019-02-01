The Total Force swim team took a large contingent to a meet in Merrill Jan. 23.
Thirty-three boys and girls took ages eight to 17 competed in the event.
The team practices at the Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy.
Results from individual events:
Adam Johnson (age 11-12): 100 freestyle, 1:28.6; 100 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, :51.44; 100 medley, 1:42.6.
Adrian Jewell (13-14): 100 freestyle, 1:06.87; 200 backstroke, 2:45.49; 200 breaststroke, 2:44.67; 400 medley, 5:51.37.
Aidan Brach (13-14): 50 freestyle, DQ; 200 breaststroke, 2:49.06; 100 medley, 1:11.01; 50 freestyle, :37.89.
Aidan Branch (11-12): 50 freestyle, :37.89; 50 backstroke, 50.11; 100 breaststroke, 1:56.23; 50 butterfly, 1:02.59.
Alexis Larson (10 and under): 100 freestyle, 1:41.18; 200 freestyle, 3:30.84; 100 breaststroke, 2:07.66; 100 medley, 1:53.14.
Aliza Koput (12 and under): 50 freestyle, :42.32; 100 freestyle, 1:37.53; 200 freestyle, 3:19.97; 50 butterfly, 1:03.39.
Alyssa Alden (13-14): 50 freestyle, :30.95; 100 backstroke, 1:18.32; 200 backstroke, 2:49.18; 200 medley, 3:01.78.
Alyssa Johnson (11-12): 200 freestyle, 2:36.0; 50 backstroke, :42.15; 50 butterfly, :37.11; 100 medley, 1:26.87.
Anna Lord (11-12): 50 freestyle, :35.65; 100 freestyle, 1:23.15; 50 butterfly, :42.64; 100 medley, 1:32.02.
Anabel Peacock (10 and under); 100 freestyle, 1:54.93; 50 backstroke, 1:01.45; 50 freestyle, :53.74.
Anthony Lord (13-14): 50 freestyle, :26.35; 200 freestyle, 2:13.17; 100 backstroke, 1:10.94; 200 breaststroke, 2:38.78.
Ashley Nauman (11-12): 50 freestyle, :37.90; 100 freestyle, 1:27.03; 50 backstroke, :42.99; 50 breaststroke, :59.56.
Ben Ahrendt (11-12): 50 freestyle, :57.22; 100 freestyle, 2:05.19; 50 backstroke, 1:03.96; 50 breaststroke, DQ.
Benjamin Dubois (8 and under): 50 freestyle, :52.95; 25 butterfly, DQ; 50 backstroke, 1:09.53; 50 breaststroke, DQ.
Brianna Johnson (11-12): 50 freestyle, :44.87; 100 freestyle, 1:51.14; 50 breaststroke,1:03.54; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg (13-14): 50 freestyle, :28.96; 100 freestyle, 1:04.09; 200 freestyle, 2:22.28; 100 butterfly, 1:18.67.
Cheyenne Lord (10 and under) 100 freestyle, 2:06.43; 50 backstroke, 1:00.10; 100 backstroke, 2:23.29; 50 freestyle :49.03.
Collin Branch (10 and under) 200 freestyle, 4:01.87; 50 backstroke, :57.36; 50 breaststroke, 1:11.61; 100 medley, DQ.
Dawson Sherwood (14 and under): 50 freestyle, :29.34; 100 freestyle, 1:04.62; 100 breaststroke, 1:29.29; 100 butterfly, 1:31.46.
Frankie Samuels (13-14): 50 freestyle, :36.67; 100 backstroke, 1:34.56; 100 breaststroke, 1:57.09; 100 medley 1:39.96.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg (15 and over): 50 freestyle, :27.63; 100 freestyle, :59.47; 200 freestyle, 2:12.05; 200 medley, 2:35.18.
Kaleb Larson (10 and under) 100 freestyle, 1:45.19; 50 backstroke, 1:04.37; 50 breaststroke, 1:13.24; 50 freestyle :47.07.
Larson Delaney (10 and under): 100 freestyle, 2:18.45; 50 backstroke, 1:22.67; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 freestyle, :59.38.
Lauren Kline (12 and under): 50 freestyle, :33.27; 50 backstroke, :39.44; 50 breaststroke :45.35; 50 butterfly, :39.40.
Logan Larson (13-14): 50 freestyle, :36.84; 200 freestyle, 3:12.27; 100 breaststroke, 1:43.31; 100 medley, 1:39.99.
Madeleine Kline (15 and over): 50 freestyle, :33.20; 100 freestyle, 1:15.26; 200 breaststroke, 3:47.71; 100 medley, 1:28.11.
Micah Ray (10 and under): 100 freestyle, 2:19.50; 50 backstroke, 1:08.76; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 freestyle, :58.67.
Naomi Noble (15 and over): 100 freestyle, 1:19.82; 100 backstroke, 1:35.75; 100 breaststroke, 1:48.55; 100 medley, 1:32.17.
Nevin Hawver (11-12): 100 freestyle, 1:39.63; 100 breaststroke, DQ; 100 butterfly, 1:03.26; 100 medley, DQ.
Owen Budin (13-14): 50 freestyle, :39.18; 100 freestyle, 1:33.54; 100 backstroke, 1:49.80; 100 breaststroke, 2:05.61.
Sam Ahrendt (8 and under): 25 freestyle, :43.18; 25 backstroke, :55.53.
Trent Lord (14 and under): 50 freestyle, :29.73, 200 freestyle, 2:27.06; 1000 freestyle, 13:11.09; 100 backstroke, 1:10.52.
William Jacobsen (8 and under) 50 freestyle, :48.57; 25 backstroke, :26.87; 25 butterfly, :28.30; 100 medley, DQ.
Relay results:
Female (open) 200 medley: Frankie Samuels, Hannah Wilcox-Borg, Alyssa Alden, Maddy Kline, DQ.
Female (12 and under) 200 medley: Lauren Kline, Alyssa Johnson, Anna Lord, Ashley Nauman, 2:42.37.
Female (12 and under) 200 medley: Aliza Koput, Nevin Hawver, Alexis Larson, Brianna Johnson, 3:41.44.
Male (10 and under): 200 medley: Micah Ray, Kaleb Larson, Collin Branch, Larson Delaney, 4:18.57.
Male (12 and under): 200 medley: Ben Ahrendt, Aidan Branch, Adam Johnson, William Jacobsen, DQ.
Male (14 and under): 200 medley: Trent Lord, Adrian Jewell, Anthony Lord, Aidan Brach, 2:02.85.
Male (14 and under) 200 medley: Dawson Sherwood, Logan Larson, Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg, Owen Budin, 2:31.99.
