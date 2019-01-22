The Total Force swim team competed at an invitational in Rice Lake Jan. 12.
The team is composed of boys and girls ages eight to 17 who practice at Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center. The swimmers are coached by Bruce Cuda, Julia Koput, Patrick Larson, Jennie Rasmussen and Adrian Jewell.
Results from Rice Lake are as follows:
Individual events
Aidan Branch (11-12): 50 freestyle, :41.52; 100 freestyle, 1:35.85; 50 backstroke, :55.79; 100 breaststroke, DQ.
Alaina Koput (11-12): 50 freestyle, :41.82; 50 backstroke, :53.0; 50 breaststroke, :57.83, 50 butterfly, :57.71.
Alexis Larson (9-10): 100 freestyle, 1:47.48; 200 freestyle, 3:52.74; 100 breaststroke, 2:19.39; 100 individual medley, 2:04.50.
Aliza Koput (11-12): 50 freestyle, :44.74; 100 freestyle, 1:43.95; 50 breaststroke, 1:08.94; 50 butterfly, 1:05.0.
Alyssa Alden (13-14): 50 freestyle, :34.78; 200 freestyle, 3:01.04; 100 backstroke, 1:29.10; 100 individual medley, 1:34.90.
Alyssa Johnson (11-12): 100 freestyle, 1:23.11; 200 freestyle, 2:58.72; 50 backstroke, :49.83; 100 individual medley, 1:38.26.
Andrew Lindberg (9-10): 200 freestyle, 4:04.80; 50 backstroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, 1:15.90; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Anna Lord (12 and Under): 50 freestyle, :49.97; 50 backstroke, 38.83; 50 butterfly, 48.69; 100 individual medley, 1:44.49.
Annabelle Heilman (11-12): 50 freestyle, :48.87; 50 backstroke, :59.75; 50 breaststroke, 1:11.59; 100 individual medley, 2:14.28.
Anthony Lord (13-14): 50 freestyle, 29.22; 100 freestyle, 1:06.51; 200 breaststroke, 3:04.23; 200 individual medley, 2:47.34.
Ashley Nauman (11-12): 50 freestyle, :41.58; 100 freestyle, 1:42.95; 50 backstroke, :50.80; 50 breaststroke, 1:11.92.
Brianna Johnson (11-12): 50 freestyle, :51.02; 50 backstroke, DQ; 50 breaststroke, 1:13.62; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Collin Branch (9-10): 50 freestyle, :52.02; 200 freestyle, 4:20.14; 100 backstroke, 2:13.20; 100 individual medley, DQ.
Dawson Sherwood (13-14): 50 freestyle, :31.90; 100 backstroke, 1:24.35; 100 breaststroke, 1:39.67; 200 individual medley, 3:12.10.
Logan Larson (11-12): 50 freestyle, :39.0; 200 freestyle, 3:28.64; 50 breaststroke, 51.01; 100 individual medley, 1:47.11.
Micah Ray (9-10) 50 freestyle, 1:08.47; 50 backstroke, 1:28.10; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, DQ.
Nevin Hawver (11-12): 50 freestyle, :45.46, 50 backstroke, 1:05.54; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, 1:05.35.
Thomas Heilman Jr. (9-10): 50 freestyle, 1:05.22; 50 backstroke, 1:11.50; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 100 individual medley, 3:28.72.
Trent Lord (13-14): 100 backstroke, 1:18.32; 200 backstroke, 2:50.32; 200 breaststroke, 3:15.43; 100 butterfly, 1:30.80.
Team relays
Female (12 and under): 200 freestyle relay - Aliza Koput, Alexis Larson, Nevin Hawver, Ashley Nauman, DQ.
Female (12 and under): 200 medley relay - Anna Lord, Alaina Koput, Alyssa Johnson, Brianna Johnson, 3:22.01.
Male (12 and under) 200 freestyle relay- Aidan Branch, Kaleb Larson, Collin Branch, Andrew Lindberg, DQ.
Male (14 and under) 200 medley relay - Trent Lord, Dawson Sherwood, Anthony Lord, Logan Larson, 2:29.30.
