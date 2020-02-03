Total Force swimmers compete at Rice Lake

Twenty-two of the 47 members of the Tomah Force swim team qualified and were able to attend a two-day divisional swim meet Jan. 25-26 in Rice Lake.

To accommodate all the swimmers and families who attended the event, a temporary tunnel from the neighboring gymnasium to the pool was erected. Large white tarps and large outdoor carpet runners with pumped in heat were used to build the tunnel from the gym to the competition pool, which made it challenging for the swim athletes to be ready for their events due to the distance between where they wait and where they swim.

“Unfortunately, besides illness and other commitments, a few of our swimmers missed their scheduled swims," coach Patrick Larson said. "It happens, and we need to be on our toes to be ready for our events. It’s an opportunity for a life lesson. Like when you are supposed to be ready for a flight at an airport, there are circumstances that surface to delay or miss your flight. It doesn’t seem fair, but it happens. We just try to do better next time.”