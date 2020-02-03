Total Force swimmers compete at Rice Lake

Twenty-two of the 47 members of the Tomah Force swim team qualified and were able to attend a two-day divisional swim meet Jan. 25-26 in Rice Lake.
To accommodate all the swimmers and families who attended the event, a temporary tunnel from the neighboring gymnasium to the pool was erected. Large white tarps and large outdoor carpet runners with pumped in heat were used to build the tunnel from the gym to the competition pool, which made it challenging for the swim athletes to be ready for their events due to the distance between where they wait and where they swim.
“Unfortunately, besides illness and other commitments, a few of our swimmers missed their scheduled swims," coach Patrick Larson said. "It happens, and we need to be on our toes to be ready for our events. It’s an opportunity for a life lesson. Like when you are supposed to be ready for a flight at an airport, there are circumstances that surface to delay or miss your flight. It doesn’t seem fair, but it happens. We just try to do better next time.”
Coach Julia Koput added: “Other oops that can happen … like when a swimmer forgets what event they are swimming, goggles fall off or get filled up with water … or they forget how to do the turn or how to finish their swim event. We practice, practice and practice … and we practice more. There are always opportunities for more practice.”
Total Force Swim Club finalists are getting ready for the Conference Swim Meet hosted by Medford.
Results from Rice Lake:
Ben Ahrendt - Male 11-12, 50 freestyle, :51.96; 50 backstroke, :56.08; 100 breaststroke, 2:08.03; 50 butterfly, 1:06.76.
Sam Ahrendt - Male 10-and-under, 50 backstroke, 1:33.11; 50 breaststroke, 1:47.25; 50 butterfly, DQ; 50 freestyle, 1:18.76.
Alyssa Alden - Female 15-and-over, 200 freestyle, 2:56.90; 400 freestyle, 6:16.91; 100 backstroke, 1:26.91; 200 backstroke, 3:09.18.
John Barnes - Male 13-14, 50 freestyle, :47.36; 100 freestyle, 1:44.47; 200 freestyle, 3:59.98; 100 backstroke, DQ.
Collin Branch - Male 11-12, 200 butterfly, DQ; 200 freestyle, 3:55.48; 100 butterfly, 2:12.1; 200 individual medley, 4:22.50.
Larson Delaney - Male 10-and-under, 100 freestyle, 2:07.21; 50 butterfly, 1:18.37; 100 individual medley, 2:36.54.
Benjamin Dubois - Male 10-and-under, 100 freestyle, 2:11.42; 100 breaststroke, DQ; 100 individual medley, DQ; 200 freestyle, 4:37.21.
William Jacobsen - Male 10-and-under, 100 freestyle, 1:43.85; 50 backstroke, DQ; 100 breaststroke, 2:16.46; 100 individual medley, DQ.
You have free articles remaining.
Lauren Kline - Female 13-14, 50 freestyle, :37.49; 100 backstroke, 1:32.27; 100 breaststroke, 1:50.08.
Maddy Kline - Female 15-and-over, 100 freestyle, 1:29.94; 200 individual medley, 3:33.89.
Alexis Larson - Female 10-and-under, 50 breaststroke, :58.0; 200 individual medley, 4:00.56; 50 backstroke, :52.02; 200 breastroke, 4:30.36; 200 freestyle, 3:50.89.
Blake Larson - Male 8-and-under, 25 freestyle, :25.87; 25 backstroke, :33.16; 25 breaststroke, :49.54; 50 butterfly, 1:25.73.
Logan Larson - Male 13-14, 100 freestyle, 1:17.45; 200 freestyle, 3:10.99; 100 breaststroke, 1:44.95; 200 breaststroke, 4:04.80.
Grace Levere - Female 11-12, 50 backstroke, :45.74; 50 breaststroke, :49.85; 50 butterfly, :44.18.
Andrew Lindberg - Male 11-12, 50 freestyle, :40.43; 50 backstroke, :46.50; 50 breaststroke, :58.42; 100 individual medley, 1:47.08.
Delia Lindberg - Female 8-and-under, 25 freestyle, :29.08; 50 freestyle, 1:03.19; 25 backstroke, :37.56; 25 breaststroke, DQ.
Anna Lord - Female 11-12, 100 freestyle, 1:25.30; 200 freestyle, 3:06.79; 200 individual medley, 3:29.76.
Anthony Lord - Male 15-and-over, 50 freestyle, :27.39; 100 freestyle, 1:02.18; 200 freestyle, 2:24.01; 100 butterfly, 1:16.14.
Kira Markuson - Female, 50 freestyle, :39.62; 200 freestyle, 3:25.88; 100 breaststroke, 1:55.09; 100 individual medley, 1:47.45.
Sam Parent - Male, 50 freestyle, NS; 100 backstroke, 1:23.76; 100 breaststroke, DQ; 100 butterfly, 1:19.87.
Anabel Peacock - Female 10-and-under, 100 freestyle, 2:21.76; 50 breaststroke, DQ; 50 butterfly, 1:16.23; 50 freestyle, :51.71.
Mary Rose - Female 11-12, 200 freestyle, 4:44.33; 50 breaststroke, 1:04.42; 100 breaststroke, 2:16.31; 100 individual medley, 2:05.77.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.