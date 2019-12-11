You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Total Force swimmers earn 11 firsts at Phillips
0 comments

Total Force swimmers earn 11 firsts at Phillips

{{featured_button_text}}

It was a long but productive day for the Total Force swim team at Phillips Saturday.

Over 200 athletes competed in the youth swim meet, where Total Force competitors posted 11 first-place finishes.

The team practices at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy.

Total Force results (distances in yards):

Boys 15 and over 200 freestyle: Anthony Lord, 2:08.48, first place.

Girls 15 and over 200 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 2:36.61, second.

Boys 10 and under 200 medley relay: Blake Larson, Benjamin Dubois, Larson Delaney, Sam Ahrendt, DQ.

Boys 12 and under 200 medley relay: John Barnes, Ben Ahrendt, Collin Branch, William Jacobsen, 2:30.53, first.

Girls 12 and under 200 medley relay: Anna Lord, Aliza Koput, Alexis Larson, Bri Johnson, 2:47.75, second.

Boys 15 and over 200 medley relay: Trent Lord, Aidan Branch, Anthony Lord, Andrew Lindberg, 2:19.64 second.

Girls 15 and over 200 medley relay: Alyssa Alden, Lauren Kline, Maddy Kline, Alyssa Johnson, 2:29.43, third.

Boys 8 and under 25 freestyle: Blake Larson, :22.8, second.

Girls 8 and under 25 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, :27.64.

Boys 12 and under 200 breaststroke: Benjamin Dubois, 4:40.49. second.

Boys 9-10 50 freestyle: Sam Ahrendt, DQ.

Boys 11-12 50 freestyle: Collin Branch, :38.89, third; Ben Ahrendt, :47.6, fifth.

Boys 13-14 50 freestyle: Trent Lord, :28.41, third; Aidan Branch, :31.72, sixth.

Boys 15 and over 50 freestyle: Anthony Lord, :25.19, first.

Girls 9-10 50 freestyle: Alexis Larson, :42.10; Cheyenne Lorden, :43.0; Mary Rose, :43.0.

Girls 11-12 50 freestyle: Alyssa Johnson, :32.32, fourth; Anna Lord, :34.88; Aliza Koput, :43.31; Bri Johnson, :43.49.

Girls 13-14 50 freestyle: Lauren Kline, :33.88.

Girls 15 and over 50 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, :30.6, fourth; Maddy Kline, :34.91.

Boys 10 and under 100 individual medley: William Jacobsen, 1:46.15 first; Benjamin Dubois, DQ.

Boys 11-12 100 individual medley: Andrew Lindberg, 1:36.60 third; Collin Branch, 1:41.13, fourth.

Girls 10 and under 100 individual medley; Alexis Larson, 1:44.03, second; Mary Rose, 1:53.74, third.

Girls 15 and over 100 individual medley: Maddy Kline, 1:30.53, first.

Boys 8 and under 50 freestyle: Blake Larson, :56.22, third.

Girls 8 and under 50 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, 1:04.30, fourth.

Boys 13-14 200 individual medley: Trent Lord, 2:31.93 second; Aidan Branch, DQ.

Boys 10 and under 50 butterfly: Larson Delaney, 1:21.39; second, Sam Ahrendt, DQ.

Boys 11-12 50 butterfly: Andrew Lindberg, :50.05, third; John Barnes, 1:11.71, fourth; Ben Ahrendt, DQ.

Girls 11-12 50 butterfly: Anna Lord, :39.81; Bri Johnson, 1:02.57.

Boys 13-14 100 butterfly: Aidan Branch, 1:50.86, fourth.

Girls 11-12 100 butterfly: Aliza Koput, 2:07.73, first.

Girls 13-14 100 butterfly: Lauren Kline, DQ.

Girls 15 and over 500 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 7:09.52, third.

Boys 10 and under 100 freestyle: William Jacobsen, 1:30.74, second.

Boys 11-12 100 freestyle: John Barnes, 1:45.49, second.

Boys 15 and over 100 freestyle: Anthony Lord, :55.75, first.

Girls 10 and under 100 freestyle: Alexis Larson, 1:39.83, sixth; Mary Rose, 1:40.23; Cheyenne Lorden, 1:42.22.

Girls 11-12 100 freestyle: Alyssa Johnson, 1:14.23, second; Anna Lord, 1:17.08, fourth.

Boys 8 and under 25 backstroke: Blake Larson, :30.93, sixth.

Girls 8 and under 25 backstroke: Delia Lindberg, :32.13.

Boys 10 and under 50 backstroke: William Jacobsen, :54.44, fourth; Larson Delaney, 1:08.20; Sam Ahrendt, 1:18.85.

Boys 11-12 50 backstroke: Andrew Lindberg, :43.03, third; Collin Branch, :50.61, fourth; Ben Ahrendt, :56.23, sixth.

Girls 10 and under 50 backstroke: Cheyenne Lorden, :49.72, sixth.

Girls 11-12 50 backstroke: Alyssa Johnson, :39.69, fourth; Anna Lord, :42.10; Bri Johnson, DQ.

Boys 11-12 100 backstroke: John Barnes, 2:00.62, first.

Boys 13-14 100 backstroke: Trent Lord, 1:07.27, first; Aidan Branch, 1:43.45, fifth.

Girls 13-14 100 backstroke: Lauren Kline, 1:27.32, third.

Girls 15 and over 100 backstroke: Alyssa Alden, 1:15.35, fourth; Maddy Kline, 1:29.48.

Boys 12 and under 200 butterfly: Collin Branch, DQ.

Girls 8 and under 25 breaststroke: Delia Lindberg, :43.37, third.

Boys 10 and under 50 breaststroke: Larson Delaney, 1:28.32, second; Sam Ahrendt, DQ.

Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke: Andrew Lindberg, :49.19, third; John Barnes, 1:04.34, fourth.

Girls 10 and under 50 breaststroke: Alexis Larson, :54.60; Mary Rose, :56.56; Cheyenne Lorden, DQ.

Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke: Alyssa Johnson, :46.44, fifth, Bri Johnson, DQ.

Boys 10 and under 100 breaststroke: William Jacobsen, 2:07.13, first; Benjamin Dubois, 2:20.42, second.

Boys 11-12 100 breaststroke: Ben Ahrendt, 2:06.51, fourth.

Boys 15 and over 100 breaststroke: Anthony Lord, 1:14.84, first.

Girls 11-12 100 breaststroke: Aliza Koput, 2:11.12.

Girls 13-14 100 breaststroke: Lauren Kline, 1:39.42.

Boys 13-14 200 backstroke: Trent Lord, 2:27.71, first.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News