Total Force swimmers earn 11 firsts at Phillips

It was a long but productive day for the Total Force swim team at Phillips Saturday.
Over 200 athletes competed in the youth swim meet, where Total Force competitors posted 11 first-place finishes.
The team practices at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy.
Total Force results (distances in yards):
Boys 15 and over 200 freestyle: Anthony Lord, 2:08.48, first place.
Girls 15 and over 200 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 2:36.61, second.
Boys 10 and under 200 medley relay: Blake Larson, Benjamin Dubois, Larson Delaney, Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 12 and under 200 medley relay: John Barnes, Ben Ahrendt, Collin Branch, William Jacobsen, 2:30.53, first.
Girls 12 and under 200 medley relay: Anna Lord, Aliza Koput, Alexis Larson, Bri Johnson, 2:47.75, second.
Boys 15 and over 200 medley relay: Trent Lord, Aidan Branch, Anthony Lord, Andrew Lindberg, 2:19.64 second.
Girls 15 and over 200 medley relay: Alyssa Alden, Lauren Kline, Maddy Kline, Alyssa Johnson, 2:29.43, third.
Boys 8 and under 25 freestyle: Blake Larson, :22.8, second.
Girls 8 and under 25 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, :27.64.
Boys 12 and under 200 breaststroke: Benjamin Dubois, 4:40.49. second.
Boys 9-10 50 freestyle: Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 11-12 50 freestyle: Collin Branch, :38.89, third; Ben Ahrendt, :47.6, fifth.
Boys 13-14 50 freestyle: Trent Lord, :28.41, third; Aidan Branch, :31.72, sixth.
Boys 15 and over 50 freestyle: Anthony Lord, :25.19, first.
Girls 9-10 50 freestyle: Alexis Larson, :42.10; Cheyenne Lorden, :43.0; Mary Rose, :43.0.
Girls 11-12 50 freestyle: Alyssa Johnson, :32.32, fourth; Anna Lord, :34.88; Aliza Koput, :43.31; Bri Johnson, :43.49.
Girls 13-14 50 freestyle: Lauren Kline, :33.88.
Girls 15 and over 50 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, :30.6, fourth; Maddy Kline, :34.91.
Boys 10 and under 100 individual medley: William Jacobsen, 1:46.15 first; Benjamin Dubois, DQ.
Boys 11-12 100 individual medley: Andrew Lindberg, 1:36.60 third; Collin Branch, 1:41.13, fourth.
Girls 10 and under 100 individual medley; Alexis Larson, 1:44.03, second; Mary Rose, 1:53.74, third.
Girls 15 and over 100 individual medley: Maddy Kline, 1:30.53, first.
Boys 8 and under 50 freestyle: Blake Larson, :56.22, third.
Girls 8 and under 50 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, 1:04.30, fourth.
Boys 13-14 200 individual medley: Trent Lord, 2:31.93 second; Aidan Branch, DQ.
Boys 10 and under 50 butterfly: Larson Delaney, 1:21.39; second, Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 11-12 50 butterfly: Andrew Lindberg, :50.05, third; John Barnes, 1:11.71, fourth; Ben Ahrendt, DQ.
Girls 11-12 50 butterfly: Anna Lord, :39.81; Bri Johnson, 1:02.57.
Boys 13-14 100 butterfly: Aidan Branch, 1:50.86, fourth.
Girls 11-12 100 butterfly: Aliza Koput, 2:07.73, first.
Girls 13-14 100 butterfly: Lauren Kline, DQ.
Girls 15 and over 500 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 7:09.52, third.
Boys 10 and under 100 freestyle: William Jacobsen, 1:30.74, second.
Boys 11-12 100 freestyle: John Barnes, 1:45.49, second.
Boys 15 and over 100 freestyle: Anthony Lord, :55.75, first.
Girls 10 and under 100 freestyle: Alexis Larson, 1:39.83, sixth; Mary Rose, 1:40.23; Cheyenne Lorden, 1:42.22.
Girls 11-12 100 freestyle: Alyssa Johnson, 1:14.23, second; Anna Lord, 1:17.08, fourth.
Boys 8 and under 25 backstroke: Blake Larson, :30.93, sixth.
Girls 8 and under 25 backstroke: Delia Lindberg, :32.13.
Boys 10 and under 50 backstroke: William Jacobsen, :54.44, fourth; Larson Delaney, 1:08.20; Sam Ahrendt, 1:18.85.
Boys 11-12 50 backstroke: Andrew Lindberg, :43.03, third; Collin Branch, :50.61, fourth; Ben Ahrendt, :56.23, sixth.
Girls 10 and under 50 backstroke: Cheyenne Lorden, :49.72, sixth.
Girls 11-12 50 backstroke: Alyssa Johnson, :39.69, fourth; Anna Lord, :42.10; Bri Johnson, DQ.
Boys 11-12 100 backstroke: John Barnes, 2:00.62, first.
Boys 13-14 100 backstroke: Trent Lord, 1:07.27, first; Aidan Branch, 1:43.45, fifth.
Girls 13-14 100 backstroke: Lauren Kline, 1:27.32, third.
Girls 15 and over 100 backstroke: Alyssa Alden, 1:15.35, fourth; Maddy Kline, 1:29.48.
Boys 12 and under 200 butterfly: Collin Branch, DQ.
Girls 8 and under 25 breaststroke: Delia Lindberg, :43.37, third.
Boys 10 and under 50 breaststroke: Larson Delaney, 1:28.32, second; Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke: Andrew Lindberg, :49.19, third; John Barnes, 1:04.34, fourth.
Girls 10 and under 50 breaststroke: Alexis Larson, :54.60; Mary Rose, :56.56; Cheyenne Lorden, DQ.
Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke: Alyssa Johnson, :46.44, fifth, Bri Johnson, DQ.
Boys 10 and under 100 breaststroke: William Jacobsen, 2:07.13, first; Benjamin Dubois, 2:20.42, second.
Boys 11-12 100 breaststroke: Ben Ahrendt, 2:06.51, fourth.
Boys 15 and over 100 breaststroke: Anthony Lord, 1:14.84, first.
Girls 11-12 100 breaststroke: Aliza Koput, 2:11.12.
Girls 13-14 100 breaststroke: Lauren Kline, 1:39.42.
Boys 13-14 200 backstroke: Trent Lord, 2:27.71, first.