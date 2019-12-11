Total Force swimmers earn 11 firsts at Phillips

It was a long but productive day for the Total Force swim team at Phillips Saturday.

Over 200 athletes competed in the youth swim meet, where Total Force competitors posted 11 first-place finishes.

The team practices at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy.

Total Force results (distances in yards):

Boys 15 and over 200 freestyle: Anthony Lord, 2:08.48, first place.

Girls 15 and over 200 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 2:36.61, second.

Boys 10 and under 200 medley relay: Blake Larson, Benjamin Dubois, Larson Delaney, Sam Ahrendt, DQ.

Boys 12 and under 200 medley relay: John Barnes, Ben Ahrendt, Collin Branch, William Jacobsen, 2:30.53, first.

Girls 12 and under 200 medley relay: Anna Lord, Aliza Koput, Alexis Larson, Bri Johnson, 2:47.75, second.

Boys 15 and over 200 medley relay: Trent Lord, Aidan Branch, Anthony Lord, Andrew Lindberg, 2:19.64 second.

Girls 15 and over 200 medley relay: Alyssa Alden, Lauren Kline, Maddy Kline, Alyssa Johnson, 2:29.43, third.

Boys 8 and under 25 freestyle: Blake Larson, :22.8, second.