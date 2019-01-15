The Total Force boys swim team based at Fort McCoy took second place out of 10 teams at the Ladysmith Pentathalon swim meet.
It was the first meet of the season for both the boys and girls teams.
This year the Total Force Swim Club boasts 47 swimmers from ages eight to 17. With no indoor pool facilities in our area, the swim team coaching staff expressed its appreciation to Fort McCoy officials who arranged for the team to practice on base at the Rumpel Fitness Center swimming pool. Due to safety and limited pool practice space, the team keeps its membership at around 50 swimmers.
This year, swim team coaches Bruce Cuda, Julia Koput and Patrick Larson welcome Adrian Jewell and Jennie Rasmussen to be part of the coaching staff. Both are experienced swimmers and coaches. Jewell and Rasmussen are helping to coach proper stroke and technique development along with positive, productive yardage.
Last year’s swim practices had bronze, silver and gold levels of development. At the recommendation from renowned swim coach, Bob Bowman, the team practices now have four training groups: discovery, imagination, challenge and preparatory levels. The levels transition swimmers as they progress to their potential with the final level at high school age.
The coaching staff said the team has done extremely well with adapting the new training levels as part of their training and development. Endurance building, core development, balance, starts, turns, breathing, body rotation, proper pace and stroke technique are practiced four nights a week.
“It is exciting to have the returning swimmers, along with the new team members, off to such a great start of the season. The camaraderie between this group of exceptional swimmers is a beautiful sight to see," Koput said.
Results from Ladysmith:
Adrian Jewell (13-14): 50 freestyle, :31.98; 50 backstroke, :38.31; 50 breaststroke, :36.15, 50 butterfly, :40.42; 100 individual medley, :1:19.65.
Aidan Brach (13-14): 50 freestyle, :27.76; 50 back, 32.79; 50 breaststroke. 36.48; 50 butterfly, :32.18, 100 individual medley, :1:12.23.
Aidan Branch (11-12): 25 freestyle, :16.92; 25 backstroke, 20.72; 25 breaststroke, 24.56; 25 butterfly, 25.19; 100 individual medley, 1:50.29.
Aliza Koput (11-12): 25 freestyle, :18.99; 25 backstroke, :26.50; 25 breaststroke, 27.51; 25 butterfly, 25.65; 100 individual medley, 1:55.51.
Alyssa Alden (13-14): 50 freestyle, :31.26, 50 backstroke, 34.38; 50 breaststroke, 49.19; 50 butterfly, :36.80, 100 individual medley, 1:22.04.
Alyssa Johnson (11-12): 25 freestyle, :15.67; 25 backstroke, :19.49; 25 breaststroke, :21.41; 25 butterfly, :17.46, 100 individual medley, 1:28.52.
Andrew Lindberg (9-10): 25 freestyle, :19.99, 25 backstroke, 22.46; 25 breaststroke, :31.31; 25 butterfly, 34.36; 100 individual medley, 2:15.87.
Anna Lord (11-12): 25 freestyle, 16.41; 25 backstroke, 20.28, 25 breaststroke, 22.52; 25 butterfly-17.67; 100 individual medley, 1:35.19.
Annabelle Heilman (11-12): 25 freestyle, :21.74; 25 backstroke, :24.0; 25 breaststroke, 26.77; 25 butterfly, 30.76; 100 individual medley, 2:04.34.
Anthony Lord (13-14): 50 freestyle, 26.82; 50 backstroke, 32.97; 50 breaststroke, :35.25; 50 butterfly, 28.92; 100 individual medley, 1:09.40.
Brianna Johnson (11-12): 25 freestyle, 21.26; 25 breaststroke; :28.36, 25 butterfly, 29.43.
Carl-Oskar Wilcox-Borg (13-14): 50 freestyle, :29.77; 50 backstroke, 38.59; 50 breaststroke, 42.46; 50 butterfly, 32.76; 100 individual medley, 1:18.15.
Collin Branch (9-10): 25 freestyle, :21.87; 25 backstroke, :24.73; 25 breaststroke, 37.21; 25 butterfly, :31.75; 100 individual medley, 2.20.80.
Dawson Sherwood (13-14): 50 freestyle, :29.45; 50 backstroke, :34.93; 50 breaststroke, :40.13; 50 butterfly, 34.58; 100 individual medley, 1:16.22.
Evan Lord (15-18): 50 freestyle, :26.19; 50 backstroke, :32.81; 50 breaststroke, :35.71; 50 butterfly, :29.90; 100 individual medley, 1:13.10.
Grace Levere (11-12): 25 freestyle, :16.70; 25 butterfly, :22.88; 100 individual medley, 1:50.21.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg (15-18): 50 freestyle, :28.31; 50 backstroke, :33.02, 50 breaststroke, :37.71; 50 butterfly, :33.15; 100 individual medley, 1:12.74.
John Barnes (11-12): 25 freestyle, :27.91; 25 backstroke, :27.17; 25 breaststroke, :30.3.
Mary Rose (9-10): 25 freestyle, :21.81; 25 backstroke, :23.75; 25 breaststroke, :26.15; 25 butterfly, 30.35; 100 individual medley, 2:09.94.
Nevin Hawver (11-12): 25 freestyle, :19.21; 25 backstroke, :23.18; 25 breaststroke, :24.50.
Pablo Torres Jr. (13-14): 50 backstroke, 53.84; 50 breaststroke, :58.93; 50 butterfly, :58.53, 100 individual medley, 1:55.57.
Thomas Heilman Jr. (9-10): 25 freestyle, :25.32; 25 backstroke, :27.62. 25 breaststroke, :41.22; 25 butterfly, :43.88, 100 individual medley, 3:02.28.
Trent Lord (13-14): 50 freestyle, :30.72; 50 backstroke, :32.99; 50 breaststroke, :40.73, 50 butterfly, :35.38, 100 individual medley, 1:17.41
William Jacobsen (8-and-under): 25 freestyle, :26.13, 25 backstroke, :32.20, 25 breaststroke, :40.13, 25 fly, :36.03; 100 individual medley, 2:48.77.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.