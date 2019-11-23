A minute into the second half, the Tomah Timberwolves had reasons for optimism. They opened the half with a 5-0 run, had possession and trailed just 28-21.
It didn't take long for that optimism to disappear. Eau Claire Memorial snuffed the rally with a 15-0 run that led to a 72-27 Tomah defeat in a nonconference girls basketball contest Saturday at Tomah High School.
It was the opener for both teams and a rough initiation for a young Tomah squad that has no seniors and just three returning letterwinners.
"It's a work in progress," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said. "It will take some time ... we'll get there."
Even though Memorial led nearly the entire contest, there was little in the first half to suggest a 45-point blowout was imminent. Memorial moved out to a 17-6 lead, but the Timberwolves got a pair of 3-pointers off the bench from Deirdre Martin and traded baskets with the Old Abes until halftime.
Memorial built its lead in the second half against a Tomah defense that often failed to match up in transition. Meanwhile, Tomah's offense struggled to get open shots against Memorial's tight man-to-man defense.
Von Haden used 11 players and said he's still trying to sort out his roster.
"I've never had an 11-girl rotation," he said. "I'm trying to figure out where these girls fit within the team."
Von Haden said his girls rebounded well and played good halfcourt defense in the first half.
The three returning letterwinners − Ella Plueger, Shani Tiber and Alexis Spiers − combined for 15 points.
Memorial suited up just nine varsity players, but all of them scored.
The Timberwolves got some good news this week after learning that a fourth letterwinner from last season, center Alyssa Whaley, has a chance of playing this season. The knee injury she suffered during the final volleyball game wasn't as bad as feared, and she could return as early as January.
Von Haden is happy the Timberwolves have a schedule that's more backloaded than last season. Only six games are before the holiday break, and Von Haden is taking the long-term approach with the team.
"You're looking at the varsity team for the next two years," he said.
Tomah plays its first road contest Tuesday at Mauston before returning home Tuesday, Dec. 3 to face Stratford in the second game of a boys/girls varsity doubleheader. Tipoff for the girls contest is 7:15 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 72 TOMAH 27
Eau Claire Memorial - Cayley 13, Sorenson 4, Moskal 5, Gibbons 10, Rossow 12, Tangley 5, Hoitomt 4, Brennan 14, Hazelton 5.
Tomah - Martin 6, Spiers 2, Plueger 7, Powell 2, Noth 2, Tiber 6, Lowry 2.
Three-point goals - Cayley 2, Moskal, Hoitomt, Martin 2, Plueger, Tiber.
Memorial;28;44−72
Tomah;16;11−27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.