The public will have an opportunity to review and comment on a draft statewide Inland Trout Management Plan at a series of upcoming meetings conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The first meeting will be Wednesday, May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the La Crosse DNR service center, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road in the basement conference room.
There will be meetings in Wausau (June 3), Fitchburg (June 4) and Spooner (June 5).
DNR staff will present information on the draft 10-year statewide management plan and invite all interested members of the public to learn about trout management in Wisconsin. The department will also be accepting public feedback at these meetings and through a public comment period.
The trout management plan provides direction for inland trout management in Wisconsin. It covers brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and lake trout in inland lakes, ponds and streams of Wisconsin. It includes tributaries of the Great Lakes upstream from the first impassable barrier such as a dam and naturally occurring falls.
The plan outlines the direction and focus of the DNR fisheries management program on inland trout management for the next 10 years. It guides the allocation of resources, identifies constraints and prioritizes management activities. The plan addresses monitoring and research, habitat improvement, stocking, fishing regulations, land management and land/easement acquisition.
The draft plan will be available for review before the meetings sometime in mid-May by searching the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, for Inland Trout Management Plan.
