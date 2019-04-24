The first period of the regular spring turkey season is over, and period B began on Wednesday.
The first period went fairly well, Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait in Tomah, said.
"When guys get (a turkey), it's pretty good sized. There's decent weight on them, but the numbers aren't what they were in the past," Roscovius said. "There was probably a little winter kill this year. Places that typically have turkeys hanging around, we're not seeing them right now. But I did hear that a 30-pound turkey was taken in the Clifton area − that's a pretty big bird."
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, agrees that it was a good first period for turkey hunting. The youth hunt for the Learn to Hunt program on the western side of Monroe County on April 13 and 14 was even better than the regular season, he said.
"The hunt went very well considering there was snow on the ground and it was cold − 15 hunters ... shot 11 birds; that's really, really good," he said. "That's the best success rate we've had."
Previously Modjeski thought the cold, snowy weather would have a negative effect on the youth hunt but now believes it had a positive effect.
Two chapters of the National Wild Turkey Federation in Monroe County hosted the Learn to Hunt programs for turkeys, Modjeski said. One is on the east side of the county and one is on the west. In the west it's the Monroe County Long Spurs, and the one in the east is Meadow Valley.
The people who run the events are good at what they do, Modjeski said. They know what they're doing, have been doing it for years and know where to take hunters.
"I can't say enough about those guys," he said.
Fishing in the area has been decent, Roscovius reported.
"My understanding is guys are doing pretty decent on crappies right now in the local waters, marshes and Lake Tomah ... below the dam especially," he said.
White bass are also biting, Roscovius said.
"They’re getting a few at the Buckhorn Bridge, anywhere where there's white bass, they’re biting," he said.
High water is an issue throughout the region, Roscovius said.
"Most guys aren’t able to fish on the Mississippi; the water is just too high. A lot of the ramps on the Wisconsin side are closed. It has put a real cramp on fishing," he said. "Petenwell, below the dam ... was closed for a day or two last weekend, but I don't know if it's still closed. The Little Yellow in Necedah is flowing over the dam, there's super high water. I would think the Petenwell ramp would also be closed. It's pretty rough fishing right now."
The general fishing opener is on May 4 this year, and Modjeski reminds outdoorsmen and women to wear life jackets.
"I got a call (Monday) morning about a turned-over canoe with two people and no life jackets," he said. "I always ask (people) 'do you know how to swim?' and one admitted they didn't. There's a real safety message there that you have to have life jackets for everyone on board, and if you don't know how to swim, putting a life jacket on in water is almost impossible."
Life jackets have to be the right size and functioning, with serviceable buckles and/or zippers that work, Modjeski said.
The heavy rain is taking a toll on state trails managed by the Department of Natural Resources. Flood warnings are posted along the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, Dunn, and Pepin counties, and sections of the Chippewa River State Trail are expected to be flooded and impassible most of this week.
