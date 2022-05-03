 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two from Tomah High school compete for UW-Stout track team

Amanda Valest

Valest

 Steve Rundio

A pair of Tomah High School track and field standouts are competing for the University of Wisconsin-Stout squad.

Derek Millard of Tomah is a senior on the men's team in the shot put, discus and hammer throw. It's his second season with the team. He is a construction major

Amanda Valest of Warrens is a freshman on the women's team in the long jump and triple jump. She is an applied science major.

The Blue Devils will make three upcoming trips to La Crosse — the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships May 6-7, the UW-La Crosse Eagle Open May 13 and the UW-La Crosse NCAA final qualifier May 19.

Derek Millard

Millard
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

