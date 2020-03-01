You are the owner of this article.
Two more Tomah lifters qualify for state
Homer Eades

Homer Eades powers a deadlift that qualified him for state while his coach, Eric Frantz, celebrates the accomplishment.

 Steve Rundio

It was a big haul for the Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting teams Feb. 15 at Necedah.

Tomah came away with 14 medals and two more lifters who qualified for state competition. Homer Eades and Zach Pasch became the 10th and 11th Tomah lifters who will compete at the state meet in Appleton March 7-8.

Girls earning medals were:

  • First - Becca Van Hoof, 123 pounds; Libby Dahl, 132; Brianna Bowen, 198.
  • Second - Aly Fleming, 148; Sabin Steinhoff, 181; Cami Hericks, 242.
  • Fifth - Frankie Samuels, 132.

Winning medals for the boys:

  • First - Colton Riffle, 181; Trinity Thayer, 181 (equipped); Homer Eades, super heavyweight.
  • Second - Zach Pasch, 275.
  • Third - Shane White, 275.
  • Fourth - Jeremiah Batchelor, 165; Jose Cervantes, 275.

Nine Tomah lifters qualified for state prior to the Necedah meet. They are:

Girls - Van Hoof, Dahl, Fleming, Steinhoff, Bowen, Hericks.

Boys - Riffle, Sean Gadbois (198), Calvin Mitch (super heavyweight).

The state meet will be held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton. All lifters at state will compete in one division with awards to the top-five placewinners in each weight division.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

