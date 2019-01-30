The Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting squads got a lot done in Holmen Saturday.
Tomah boys lifters Calvin Mitch and Colton Riffle qualified for state competition, and 12 Tomah athletes won medals at the Holmen Invitational.
As a team, the Tomah boys finished second.
The Timberwolves have qualified nine for the state meet in Appleton, and coach Eric Frantz believes that number can grow.
"We were hoping to have a couple more people qualify for state, but they had a tough day of lifting," Frantz said. "Other than those few, a handful of our kids had good days and set some new (personal records) in various lifts."
Two Tomah lifters finished first. In the girls division, Evelyn Parrott topped the field at 198 pounds, and Maverick Ravenscroft was the best boys lifter in the 123 division.
Other Tomah results:
Girls
Second - Rebecca Vanhoof, 114.
Third - Ally Fleming, 148.
Fourth - Sabin Steinhoff, 181.
Boys
Second - Ethan Jewell, 181.
Third - Gavin Richer, 132; Royce Roberts, 220.
Fourth - Riffle, 165; Jason Burch, 275; Mitch, 275-plus.
Fifth - BEn Eckdahl, 220.
Frantz said his team has been working hard in the weight room.
"Our past two weeks of training have been rough," Frantz said. "The body needs a break from time to time to stay fresh and have the ability to get stronger. With the snow and cold weather keeping kids at home for a few days to rest, I'm hoping our group responds when we reconvene with our training and prepare for our final state qualifying meet."
The last chance to qualify is Saturday, Feb. 16, when the powerlifters travel to Necedah. The state meet is March 2-3 at Fox Cities Exhibition Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.