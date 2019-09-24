The positives outweighed the negatives for the Tomah High School boys soccer team in its last three matches.
The Timberwolves advanced their record to 3-6-3 with a victory and a tie at the Mauston Invitational Saturday and a 2-2 Mississippi Valley Conference tie Monday against West Salem.
Tomah opened at Mauston with a 5-0 victory over the host team. Six different players were involved in the scoring.
"We were able to put dangerous balls into the 18-yard box consistently," Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said. "This allowed our defense time to fill space and continue to put pressure on Mauston."
Mauston handed the Timberwolves their first score with an own goal in the fifth minute. Brandon Winfield gave Tomah a 2-0 lead with a goal in the 20th minute, and Tyler Torkelson scored Tomah's two next goals in the 37th and 46th minutes.
Carter Habelman rounded out the scoring with a goal in the 60th minute.
Habelman, Riley Habelman, Nate Boulton and Charlie Lisi all got credit for assists.
Tomah goalkeeper Zach Jorgensen earned the shutout with five saves, while the Timberwolves put 11 shots on goal.
The Timberwolves put 19 shots on goal against Menomonie but could only come away with a 0-0 tie. Conzemius said his team dictated the pace and style of the game but wore down in the second half.
Conzemius said Menomonie goalkeeper Jonathan Fenton proved to be a tough obstacle in front of the net. Fenton made 19 saves, including three that Conzemius described as "goal-saving."
The West Salem match was a positive result for the Timberwolves, who dropped a 3-1 decision Aug. 29 to the Panthers in Tomah.
Lisi scored off an assist from Robert Redcloud to tie the match at 1-1 in the 32nd minute. West Salem took a 2-1 lead in the 77th minute on a penalty kick, but Tomah tied the match four minutes later on a free kick by Roland Hockstedler that found the top corner of the net.
Conzemius described Hockstedler's goal as a "Sports Center top ten" effort.
"It was a huge play from a big player in a big moment," he said.
Tomah's MVC record moved to 2-4-2.
The Timberwolves' next MVC match is a Tuesday, Oct. 1 home date against Sparta starting a 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Field. The final home match of the season is Oct. 8 vs. Onalaska.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
