Two Tomah Youth Hockey squads reach title games

Three Tomah Youth Hockey teams played in Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association state tournaments during the weekend of March 7-8, but a fourth team that was scheduled to compete a week later had its tournament cancelled.
Two of the teams advanced to the championship game and finished second.
The boys Bantam U14 squad used defense and goaltending to reach the championship round at Rhinelander.
The opening game was a 3-2 victory over Waupaca. Alex Boyko, Collin Ritter and Preston Peterson scored the goals, while Boyko, Parker Hollway and Owen Walker had assists. Tomah goaltender Ashton Steele made 21 saves. Tomah outshot Waupaca 37-23.
Steele came up with 25 saves to earn the shutout in Tomah's 3-0 semifinal victory over Lakeland. Walker, Boyko and Holloway scored the goals, while Peterson had two assists and Ethan Wildes had one.
The championship game was a 7-3 Amery victory over Tomah. Holloway, Peterson and Boyko scored the goals. Devon Hanson dished off two assists, while Boyko and Nicholas Holtz had one each. Steele made 42 saves, but Tomah managed just 14 shots on goal.
Tomah's other runnerup was the girls U10 TNT squad consisting of skaters from Tomah and Black River Falls. TNT opened the tournament at Sauk Prairie with a 5-1 victory over the Green Bay Bobcats, defeated the Washington County Lynx 4-0 in the semifinals and were edged by the Beaver Dam Wildfire 3-2 in the title game. TNT finished the season with a 24-3-1 record.
The TNT U14 girls team, consisting of skaters from Tomah, Onalaska and West Salem, was the host team for the state tournament played at West Salem.
The opening game was against the Madison Mavericks. After starting two hours late due to extended overtime games, the girls could not battle through for a win and dropped a 3-0 decision.
The TNT girls bounced back at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to beat Hayward 4-2. Scoring two goals to lead the team was Justice Brooner. Mac LaFleur and Gracie Van Lin rounded out the goal-scoring with an assist by Payton Sawyer.
The victory sent the TNT girls to the consolation championship game on Sunday at 10 a.m. With one of the closest games they played all year, the girls ended with a 1-0 loss to the River Falls/Baldwin Black Cats. TNT ended the season with a 26-10-2 record.
The TNT U12 girls team, consisting of skaters from Tomah and Black River Falls, were scheduled to compete at Reedsburg March 14-15, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. TNT entered the tournament as the Region 6 champion and finished the season with a 30-4-2 record.
