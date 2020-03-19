Two Tomah Youth Hockey squads reach title games

Three Tomah Youth Hockey teams played in Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association state tournaments during the weekend of March 7-8, but a fourth team that was scheduled to compete a week later had its tournament cancelled.

Two of the teams advanced to the championship game and finished second.

The boys Bantam U14 squad used defense and goaltending to reach the championship round at Rhinelander.

The opening game was a 3-2 victory over Waupaca. Alex Boyko, Collin Ritter and Preston Peterson scored the goals, while Boyko, Parker Hollway and Owen Walker had assists. Tomah goaltender Ashton Steele made 21 saves. Tomah outshot Waupaca 37-23.

Steele came up with 25 saves to earn the shutout in Tomah's 3-0 semifinal victory over Lakeland. Walker, Boyko and Holloway scored the goals, while Peterson had two assists and Ethan Wildes had one.

The championship game was a 7-3 Amery victory over Tomah. Holloway, Peterson and Boyko scored the goals. Devon Hanson dished off two assists, while Boyko and Nicholas Holtz had one each. Steele made 42 saves, but Tomah managed just 14 shots on goal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}