Amanda Valest stepped to the triple jump pit and did something no Tomah High School girl had done in eight years.
Valest, a sophomore, ruled the triple jump field at the Mississippi Valley Conference track and field meet Saturday at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. She was one of two Tomah entries to claim first place. The team of Eric Tollefson, Coy Nelson, Jesse Smith and Caleb Lenning defended Tomah’s championship in the boys 3,200-meter relay.
Valest is the first Tomah girl to win an MVC championship since Diamond Richardson won the high jump in 2011. Tomah coach Jessa Von Haden said Valest is new to the program this season and is still tapping her potential.
“She’s still pretty raw,” Von Haden said. “There is still a lot we can do with her form. It will be exciting to see what she can do at Regionals.”
Valest’s progress was good enough to easily outdistance her MVC competitors. Her winning jump was 33 feet, 6 ¾ inches, more than a foot ahead of runner-up Julia Gasper of La Crosse Central.
Von Haden said Valest is still processing the magnitude of her accomplishment.
“I’m not real sure if she comprehends what a big deal it is that she’s a conference champion,” Von Haden said. “We tell her, and she says, ‘OK,’ and she smiles.”
Valest also placed fourth in the long jump. Her sixth and final jump went for a personal record 16-3 ½, which moved her up two places. Her 14 points were critical in getting Tomah out of last place in the team standings. The Timberwolves doubled their points total from last season and escaped last place for the first time since 2013.
“Our big goal from the start of the season was to score more points than we did at the conference meet last year and beat a team,” Von Haden said. “We were able to do that. The girls showed up and performed exactly where they needed to. I was very pleased with the work that the girls did.”
Another key performer for the Timberwolves was Hannah Wilcox-Borg, who spent most of the season on the injured list but ran a gritty distance triple − 800, 1600 and 3200 − and delivered 10 team points against a field of talented distance runners that Von Haden described as “insane.”
“She hadn’t run in a while, and I was proud she went there and did her job,” Von Haden said. “Hopefully we can get her healthy and see how things go for Regionals.”
Joining Valest as placewinners were:
- Fifth—Wilcox-Borg, 1600, 5:34.18; Wilcox-Borg, 3200, 12:33.54; 800 relay (Noelle Adler, Savannah Blackhawk, Ashlynn Benish, Sylar Audiss), 2:01.35; 3200 relay (Brooke Bakken, Brielle Harmel, Alyssa Alden, Madeline Kline), 12:24.25.
- Sixth—Charlotte Luebke, discus, 90-6.
- Seventh—Wilcox-Borg, 800, 2:31.67; 400 relay (Benish, Luebke, Aly Fleming, Valest), :56.62; Rebecca Van Hoof, 300 hurdles, :54.94; 1600 relay (Adler, Bakken, Jenna Tracy, Hope Kalland), 5:14.92.
- Eighth—Van Hoof, 100 hurdles, :19.11; Ellie Eswein, triple jump, 29-10 ½; Sabin Steinhoff, shot put, 29-0 ½.
Team scores: La Crosse Logan 194, Holmen 132.5, Onalaska 127, La Crosse Aquinas 98, La Crosse Central 63, Tomah 45, Sparta 27.5.
“This is a step in the right direction for our team,” Von Haden said. “I hope this will bring motivation and excitement in the program.”
Relay champs
Tomah won the boys 3200 relay by more than eight seconds over La Crosse Central. Tomah coach Jon Heesch said it was a challenge to assemble the right team while balancing other events. However, Heesch said his runners were committed to the relay and all four ran their fastest 800 times of the year.
“They wanted go out and defend their title, and they all jumped in and ran really well,” Heesch said. “It’s exciting when they have that kind of hunger, desire and drive.”
Tomah’s winning time was 8:33.23 with Central finishing second.
The Timberwolves’ other placewinners were:
- Second—400 relay (Logan Rego, Baily Hyatt, Nathaniel Spears, Jalen Figgins), :44.09.
- Third—Evan Westpfahl, discus, 124-9.
- Fifth—Hyatt, 200, :23.61,
- Sixth—Tollefson, 400, :55.48; 800 relay (Rego, Spears, Figgins, Billy Kalland), 1:35.80; 1600 relay (Dawson Cruz, Tollefson, Figgins, Nelson) 3:43.72; Cruz, triple jump, 39-2.
- Seventh—Rego, 100, :11.79; Lenning, 800, 2:09.88; Lenning, 1600, 4:49.06; Dalton Blihovde, high jump, 5-10; Cahil Arity, discus, 117-8.
- Eighth—Hyatt, 100, :11.86; Roland Hockstedler, 800, 2:12.39.
Team scores: Logan 162, Holmen 156, Onalaska 103, Central 99, Aquinas 73, Tomah 52, Sparta 48.
“As a team, we finished about where I thought we would,” Heesch said. “I knew we could battle for fifth, but we came pretty close to the same points total as last year ... We’re fighting. We’re getting right there.”
The Timberwolves travel to the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Regional Monday, May 20. The field events start at 4 p.m., and track events begin at 4:45 p.m. The top four in each event advance to sectional competition Thursday, May 23 at Verona.
The state meet is June 1-2 at UW-La Crosse.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
