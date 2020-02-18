Varsity reserve boys lose twice

The Tomah High School boys varsity reserve basketball team lost a pair of recent contests.

The Timberwolves dropped a tight 49-46 decision at home against West Salem Feb. 11. Tomah trailed 24-23 at the half and had trouble getting to the foul line in the second half. The Timberwolves attempted just four foul shots after halftime.

Kale Gnewikow led the Timberwolves with 19 points. Hunter Neumann added 11. Sawyer Hougom led West Salem with 18 points.

On Feb. 14, the Timberwolves were defeated 54-30 by Onalaska. After trailing 27-17 at halftime, Tomah's offense struggled to get inside baskets in the second half. The Timberwolves made just one two-point field goal attempt and attempted two foul shots in the final 18 minutes.

Neumann led the Tomah offense with nine points, all on 3-pointers. Gnewikow scored seven.

The varsity reserves, coached by Tom Tardiff, finish their season with contests at La Crosse Central Feb. 21, Arcadia Feb. 24 and La Crosse Logan Feb. 27.

