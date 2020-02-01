Varsity reserve boys pull away from La Crosse Aquinas

The Tomah High School varsity reserve boys basketball team used a 7-1 and 7-0 run in the second half to assume control and defeat La Crosse Aquinas 39-33 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest Jan. 27 at Tomah High School.

The contest was tied 21-21 early in the second half when Malachi Murray's two 3-pointers triggered a 7-1 run.

Aquinas cut the lead to 30-28 with 3:00 left, but Hunter Neumann halted the Blugolds' rally with a 3-pointer. He then made back-to-back 2-pointers at 1:30 and 1:10 for a 37-28 Timberwolves' lead.

The Blugolds made five of six foul shots to slice the margin to 37-33 with 37 seconds left, but Neumann made a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds remaining to seal the outcome.

Neumann led the Timberwolves with 16 points. Tanner Matthais scored seven, Murray finished with six, and Ty Schanhofer added five.

