The Tomah High School varsity reserve boys basketball team gained a pair of home victories last week.
The Timberwolves built a 32-16 halftime lead against Arcadia before holding on to claim a 52-47 victory. Brett Pierce led the Timberwolves with 16 points. Kale Gnewikow made three 3-pointers en route to 10 points, and Hunter Neumann made four of five foul shots while scoring eight points.
There was never a doubt during Tomah's 57-23 victory over Portage. Tomah led 29-12 at intermission and kept building its lead after halftime. Neumann led the Timberwolves with 11 points, all in the first half. Luke Buckendahl added 10, while Gnewikow scored eight. The Timberwolves committed just six fouls and attempted only three foul shots.
