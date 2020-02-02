You are the owner of this article.
Varsity reserve girls defeat Adams, Regis
Varsity reserve girls defeat Adams, Regis

After a pair of competitive Mississippi Valley Conference losses, the Tomah High School varsity reserve girls basketball team claimed a pair of nonconference victories.

The Timberwolves traveled to Onalaska Jan. 14 and lost 51-36. Aubrey King made four of five foul shots and led Tomah with 14 points. Moriah Murray made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, and Brin Neumann also scored six.

Tomah returned home to face La Crosse Central Jan. 21 and lost 37-32. The Timberwolves trailed 17-10 at halftime before the offense warmed up in the second half. Neumann led the offense with nine points, while Murray and King both scored eight.

The Timberwolves traveled to Adams-Friendship Jan. 28 and returned home with a 45-38 victory. Aisha Eckelberg was Tomah’s high scorer with nine points. King and Neumann both had eight, Amanda Lowry scored seven and Ava Harmel added five.

Tomah used a big second half Friday to overwhelm Eau Claire Regis 44-14. The Timberwolves led 17-6 at halftime and allowed Regis to cut the lead to 17-10 before giving up just four points over the final 12 ½ minutes. Sophie Pokela made four 3-pointers and paced the Tomah offense with 14 points. King had 11, and Neumann added six.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

