Varsity reserve girls defeat Adams, Regis

After a pair of competitive Mississippi Valley Conference losses, the Tomah High School varsity reserve girls basketball team claimed a pair of nonconference victories.

The Timberwolves traveled to Onalaska Jan. 14 and lost 51-36. Aubrey King made four of five foul shots and led Tomah with 14 points. Moriah Murray made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, and Brin Neumann also scored six.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah returned home to face La Crosse Central Jan. 21 and lost 37-32. The Timberwolves trailed 17-10 at halftime before the offense warmed up in the second half. Neumann led the offense with nine points, while Murray and King both scored eight.

The Timberwolves traveled to Adams-Friendship Jan. 28 and returned home with a 45-38 victory. Aisha Eckelberg was Tomah’s high scorer with nine points. King and Neumann both had eight, Amanda Lowry scored seven and Ava Harmel added five.

Tomah used a big second half Friday to overwhelm Eau Claire Regis 44-14. The Timberwolves led 17-6 at halftime and allowed Regis to cut the lead to 17-10 before giving up just four points over the final 12 ½ minutes. Sophie Pokela made four 3-pointers and paced the Tomah offense with 14 points. King had 11, and Neumann added six.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.