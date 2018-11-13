The Tomah High School varsity reserve volleyball team finished its season strong with a third-place showing at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament in La Crosse.
The Timberwolves won their opening match against Sparta, lost in the semifinals to Holmen and defeated Onalaska in the third-place match.
"This was a gritty team," Tomah coach Kari Johnson said.
Johnson said no matter how a match was going, her girls "would always play through."
Regular season highlights included an 8-2 record and second-place finish at the Reedsburg Tournament, which included a split with champion Reedsburg, and a third-place finish at the Sauk Prairie Tournament.
The Timberwolves posted a 6-6 record in the MVC after a 2-4 start.
"They really came through at the end of the season and were playing well as a team," Johnson said.
Team members were Jaylin Rezin, Allyson Christenson, Hannah Walters, Asha Eckelberg, Dannika Koput, Samatha Shamhart, Courtney Leis, Hannah Turner, Kendyl Hericks, Noelle Adler, Abby Nick and Jada Fritsche.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
