Tomah High School senior Abby Wagenson loves the sport of volleyball and has found a chance to keep playing.
Wagenson, a 2019 THS graduate and daughter of Lana and Paul Wagenson, has signed to compete for the University of Wisconsin River-Falls team this fall.
A two-year letterwinner for the Timberwolves, Wagenson played outside hitter and was honorable mention all-Mississippi Valley Conference. She said UW-River Falls offers a good fit to continue her volleyball career.
"I've always liked the campus," Wagenson said.
The Falcons are coming off a season during which they finished 16-19 overall and 1-6 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association. They finished the season strong by defeating UW-Platteville in their final WIAC contest and concluding with a pair of 3-0 nonconference victories.
Wagenson expects to continue playing outside hitter as a collegian.
"I'm just happy to get a chance to be on the court and get any playing time I can get," she said.
She expects college volleyball will be an adjustment.
"It's a lot faster pace than high school," Wagenson said. "We're pushed to make quicker passes and hits."
Wagenson plans to major in social work.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.