Even with warm temperatures, storms and high water, fish in western and central Wisconsin are hungry and biting.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said bluegills have been active.
"Yesterday we caught all our bluegills on worms and didn't get much action on plastics," he said. "I suppose with the water being warmer, they're staying closer to the cooler water on the bottom, so those using worms were a little more successful than those using plastics. I've been selling waxies, too. Guys that use them are catching."
Crappies are biting on Lake Arbutus and in local marshes, said Chris Abbott, owner of Hatfield Sports Shop.
"The crappie bite has been about the same − a lot of little ones, but they're getting lots of them," he said. "A lot of panfish being caught on marshes, some bass out there but the last couple of weeks everybody’s been doing good on the marshes, for the past couple weeks everybody’s been doing good on the marshes over here."
There's also a good walleye bite on Lake Arbutus, Abbott said.
"Quite a few walleyes are biting," he said. "They’ve been kind of hitting on the edges of deeper water. Guys are getting them on everything – crawlers, leeches, minnows and artificial baits."
Walleyes are also biting at Petenwell and Castle Rock, Roscovius reported.
Lake Wazee has also been producing lately, Abbott said.
"I've been hearing about a lot of fish being caught at Wazee," he said. "They're getting a lot of walleyes, trout and bass. Getting to be more people fish that nowadays. A friend of mine’s wife goes there quite a bit, and she does really good."
Bass have been active this past week, Roscovius said. Top-water baits such as frogs, jitterbugs and buzz baits are working well.
"All of those will get you some bass and probably pick up a few northern also," he said. "Had a lot of northern bait go out last week."
Roscovius said sucker minnows are the preferred bait for northern pike. Because of the heat, he urged anglers to "have a good minnow bucket that will help keep them alive."
