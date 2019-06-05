The fish are biting again.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said the bite this week has been good. He said multiple species are biting, bluegills and crappies chief among them.
"Bluegills are active right now, guys are catching them just about everywhere. Worms, minnows, little plastics, cubby's, twister tails, anything is working on bluegills right now," he said. "Crappies are a little different; they're tough this week. There aren't too many by the shore anymore. They've moved off, and unless you're targeting off shore a little in the brush, you're probably having a hard time finding crappies. They've been biting any type of spinner, beetle spins and live baits ... seem to be working best."
Bass are starting to bite, Roscovius said. They seem to either be in their pre-spawn phase or are spawning.
"There are a lot of smaller ones being caught along their spawning areas," he said. "A few bigger females are biting, but not very many, the warmer weather should turn them ... I expect the bite to be better as the week goes by with the 80-degree weather this week and weekend."
Northern pike are also active, mostly on live baits but spinner baits are also working well, Roscovius said. Fishermen have been catching them on a regular basis.
Walleyes and catfish are biting at Castle Rock Flowage, Roscovius said. He wouldn't call the walleye bite on fire but said they are biting plenty on live bait attached to a jig.
Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store, said the bite is slow going on the Mississippi River but that the bite has gotten better as the river dropped under 13 feet.
Fish are biting all over Monroe County and the Mississippi, but anglers have to fish places they don't typically fish, Schnitzler said.
"From what I hear, guys are catching bluegills, and bass are getting more active," he said. "The cranberry bogs on the Tomah side and the small ponds on the other (are producing), and people are going to the Mississippi River and are doing decent; they just have to fish where they don't normally fish."
Catfish are also biting at West Salem, Schnitzler said. They're taking anything from waxies to worms.
In the Black River State Forest, the section of ATV/UTV trail that runs from Oak Ridge Road to the 7th Street parking lot is closed due to flooding.
At Buckhorn State Park, a portion of the Central Sands Nature Trail is closed for replacement of two boardwalks. Campers for sites 4-7 and 13-15 have been rerouted to follow the trail to the left to their sites.
The Department of Natural Resources reports rivers are still running high and that waterfalls at northern state parks and forests are still "spectacular." Staff at Pattison State Park counted almost 1,400 vehicles over Memorial Day with lots of visitors enjoying the comfortable weather and waterfalls.
The DNR also reports fawns are starting to be seen following after their mothers. Black bears and cubs are being seen along roads in the north. Turtles will soon be laying eggs.
