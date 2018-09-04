Local outdoors enthusiasts want the water to recede.
This week has been poor for fishing, said Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait in Tomah. The weather interrupted fishing with the high water levels after another week of rain.
"Not many people (have gone out)," he said. "With the high water people are (staying home) and taking care of business due to the weather."
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden for Monroe County, said the fishing actually wasn't bad this past week in the Tomah area.
"There are bluegill being taken out of Lake Tomah and up by Warrens with wax worms for bait," he said.
In the Hatfield area fish are biting, reported Duane Waters of Hatfield Sports Shop.
"We had a lot of bait bought, and (the weekend) went fairly well. Even with the rain, an awful lot of fish were caught," he said. "Last week crappies and walleye were being caught pretty heavily."
Smallmouth bass are also biting below the Hatfield Dam close to Black River Falls, Waters said. He had a local angler bring in a three-pound bass caught on crank baits.
On Lake Arbutus fishermen have had luck catching walleyes in depths of six to seven feet with minnows and nightcrawlers.
In other outdoor news, John Hendricks, director of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, said the entire Elroy-Sparta Bike Trial remains closed following the rain events last weekend. He hasn't received an update from the Department of Natural Resources on the condition of the trail.
"It's certainly closed," he said. "I just know that there is a lot of work that needs to be done, and the unfavorable weather has certainly hampered the situation. This is a real drag on tourism, but the bigger picture is there are ... more serious issues going on than the bike trails."
The 400 Trail between Elroy and Reedsburg is also closed.
Wildcat Mountain State Park near Ontario is closed and isn't expected to reopen until Sept. 10 at the earliest.
Six campsites at Rock Arbor State Park near Wisconsin Dells are closed.
There was no flooding at Buckhorn State Park near Necedah, where trails are reported in good condition.
Northern Wisconsin didn't receive as much rain as flooded areas of southern Wisconsin, enough rain fell to raise the Flambeau River to higher-than-normal levels.
Early Canada goose and early teal hunters braved the rain this weekend, Modjeski said. He saw a few hunters out Sunday.
Bear season began Wednesday, and Waters expects it to be a good season. He said bears have been very active in the Hatfield area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.