Weather thwarts Total Force swimmers

Extreme weather conditions that plagued the Tomah/Sparta area hindered the Total Force Swim Club athletes as they prepared for their Jan. 18 meet in Tomahawk.

“We kept watching the weather maps and waiting to hear if the swim meet was to be cancelled or not," coach Julia Koput said.

She said keeping in mind the safety of the swim team while also knowing that some swimmers are only one or two seconds from reacheing State/Midwest qualifying times was an agonizing decision for the coaching staff.

“A family that had started the journey earlier in the day reported the roads were not bad, so I made the decision that swim families could decide whether or not to make the trip." Koput said.

Swim officials determined that competitors who had signed up for events but couldn't attend due to poor travel conditions would still get credit for the swim meet to help them qualify for upcoming conference and divisional swim meets.

Only five of the 19 Total Force athletes made it to Tomahawk. Grace Levere, one of the five who made it through, was delayed by the weather and swam just two of her four events:

Results from Total Force swimmers: