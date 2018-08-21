Lily Redcloud was a setter last year, but this season she'll set and spike.
Ella Plueger was a spiker last year. This year she moves back to setter but can return to the net, if necessary.
It's that kind of flexibility that has Tomah High School volleyball coach Sarah Walters optimistic about the 2018 season.
Walters believes she has a well-rounded group of volleyball players who can compete among the elite teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Timberwolves have put together three straight winning MVC campaigns and are looking to take the next step of challenging for a conference title.
"The strength of this is team is that it's very versatile," Walters said. "The theme of our season is versatility."
Redcloud, a junior, is the type of all-around player Walters appreciates. She was a full-time setter last year, but Walters wants to take advantage of her talents at the net.
"To start the season, she'll play all the way around," Walters said.
Plueger was pressed into service as a freshman after injuries struck the squad. She did well as a spiker last year, but Walters believes her best talent is setting up the big hitters.
"She sees the floor well, and she has a great set of hands," Walters said.
Another versatile player is senior outside hitter Madison Lindauer. She started on the outside last year but moved to the interior to fill an injury hole. She's moving back outside for 2018, and Walters is happy to have Lindauer back at her more natural position.
"I'm excited to see what she can do on the outside," Walters said.
Joining Redcloud and Lindauer as outside hitters are senior Abby Wagenson and junior Savannah Murphy.
The middle hitters are sophomores Alyssa Whaley and Jenna Tracy. While the pair lacks varsity experience, they are tall and athletic.
"We're getting them up to speed on the ground they have to cover," Walters said.
Returning on the back row is senior libero Madiysn Brey, a second team all-MVC performer last season.
"She sees the court tremendously well," Walters said.
Brey will be joined in the back row by senior Hunter Eirschele and junior Courtney Leis.
Walters described the girls as well-versed in the sport.
"They have a lot of enthusiasm for the game of volleyball," Walters said. "They're going to be fun to watch."
Every team in the conference graduated key players from 2017, which creates a big opening in the MVC race.
"The MVC is going through a lot of changes," she said. "Holmen is re-loading. Onalaska is re-loading, which leaves things wide open."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC VOLLEYBALL
Final 2017 standings
Aquinas;10-2
Holmen;10-2
Onalaska;8-4
Tomah;7-5
Sparta;4-8
Logan;2-10
Central;1-11
